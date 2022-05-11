In-app Advertising Market 2022 Global Projection By Key Players – Facebook, Inc., Apple, Groupo Mobile, Phone Valley, Google– Analysis and Forecast to 2031

New York, United States, 2022-May-11 — /EPR Network/ —

In-app advertising is a form of advertising through smartphones wherein the advertisements are integrated into the mobile applications. With adaption of digital marketing and smartphones penetration worldwide, there are lucrative opportunities for in-app advertising worldwide. Currently, most of the population spend a colossal amount of time using their smartphones or other gadgets like iPad and are constantly using various smartphone applications for messaging, ticketing and gaming among others.

In-app advertising can be integrated with these applications where consumers spend most of their time. The in-app advertising proves to be most effective form of advertising as compared to other forms of advertising such as out of home advertising, T.V among others, as the in-app advertising is a two-way communication among consumers and advertisers.

The in-app advertising accounts for a major share of global advertising revenue and the global in-app advertising market is expected to grow significantly by the end of forecast period to register a healthy double digit CAGR.

Global In-app Advertising Market: Drivers & Restraints

The global in-app advertising market is primarily driven by the increasing smartphone penetration and increased use of various smart phone applications, which the consumers use regularly such as Facebook, WhatsApp among others. Among various smart phone applications, the messaging applications will have a significant effect on the in-app advertising market as the consumers use the messaging applications on a regular basis compared to other smartphone applications.

It is expected that the smartphone messaging applications will gain a billion new users in the next few years, which in turn will drive the market for in-app advertising market globally.

Moreover, the increase in the number of smart phone applications downloads from google play store, iOS store will also drive the market for in-app advertising market globally. However, the technicality issues like the testing of advertisements for in-app advertising for different smartphone software’s like android and iOS are time-consuming as both software’s display contents differently which might pose as a restraint to the in-app advertising market globally.

Global In-app Advertising Market: Market Segmentation

Based on in-app mobile advertising types – Standard Banner Ads, Interstitial Ads, Hyper-local Targeted Ads, Rich Media Ads, Video Ads, Native Ads

Based on the smartphone applications – Messaging, Gaming, Online Shopping, Ticketing, Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

In-app Advertising Market Manufacturers

In-app Advertising Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

In-app Advertising Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

