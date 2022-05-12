Increasing Consumer Adoption To Fuel Demand For Automotive Adhesives Market : Fact.MR

Rockville, United States , 2022-May- 12 — /EPR Network/ — The global automotive adhesive market is expected to cross a valuation of US$ 7 billion by 2030. The COVID-19 pandemic has been projected to impact the industry, owing to restrictions on automotive production, and reduced sales on a global scale. Also, automotive manufacturers are facing challenges in terms of component supplies, which, in turn, is also affecting the expansion of the automotive adhesive market size.

With increased focus by automotive OEMs on weight reduction, reduced carbon emissions, and compliance with fuel emission regulations, automotive adhesives have become an increasingly popular solution. Also, greater focus on environmental-friendliness of product offerings has generated lucrative opportunities for product development in the automotive adhesive market space.

The numerical coefficient of plant utilization rate value is mapped with actual production capacity, and thereby apparent Automotive Adhesives production is calculated. Similarly, apparent production of each company in one country is derived, and country level data is aggregated to deduce regional production volumes. Simultaneously, trade volume i.e. export and import of target chemical, material and additives is tracked.

Key Segments of Automotive Adhesive Market

Adhesive Type

Structural

Tapes & Films

Threadlocks & Retainers

Liquid Gaskets

Product

Solvents

Water

Hot Melt

Reactive

Others

Application

BIW

Glazing

Powertrain

Paint Shops

Upholstery

Vehicle

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Sales Channel

OEMs

Aftermarket

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Fact.MR’s study on the automotive adhesive market offers information divided into five key segments— adhesive type, product, application, vehicle, sales channel, and region. This report offers information about important the market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

