Cigati VHDX Recovery Tool 22.0 Launch with Advanced Features

Noida, India, 2022-May-13 — /EPR Network/ — Cigati Software is one of the most trusted and reliable service providers in the field of email export, email backup, data recovery, email migration, repair, and databases. Cigati Solutions going to add a new Cigati VHDX Recovery Tool that comes in the data recovery category i.e. Cigati VHDX Recovery Tool.

The Cigati VHDX Recovery tool is the most trustworthy and reliable tool to recover corrupt or damaged VHDX files data. This advanced software supports all file formats like FAT, FAT16, FAT32, FAT64, NTFS, HFS, and EXTX. Also, this Cigati software can easily restore and recover the deleted VHDX files from VirtualBox. The VHDX Recovery tool has a simple user interface that is very useful for technical and non-technical users.

Highlighted Features of the VHDX Recovery Tool:

This tool gives options to recover the fixed and dynamic disks of VHDX files.

Easily recover data from Corrupt VHDX Files.

The cigati Software supports multiple file formats like FAT, FAT64, FAT16, HFS+, NTFS, and EXTX.

Option to custom settings for the selected partition tables.

Advanced software has three recovery modes such as standard, advanced, and deep.

Give an option to preview the recovered VHDX files before saving them.

It has different recovery modes such as standard mode, advanced mode, and deep mode.

It supports Windows 11 and all the below versions.

Mrs. Sonika Rawat, Director of Product Development, Cigati solutions Software, said some valuable words on the occasion of the launching of this software:

Cigati Solutions going to launch the Cigati VHDX Recovery Tool that can recover corrupt or damaged VHDX files data. It is advanced software that comes with the latest technology. This software is the most recommended software from customers in the last few times. Cigati tried to provide some additional features in this tool that the user can use as per their requirements. This software has an easy user interface and everyone can easily access this tool. Cigati software is one of the safest and most secure software in data security.

Software Availability

This Cigati VHDX Recovery Tool is available in both demo and full versions. The demo version only previews the recovered VHDX files in the trial versions. However, the licensed version does not have any limitations. The user can save the recovered VHDX files without any restrictions.

About Cigati Solutions

Cigati Solutions Offers Reliable Software for Data Migration, Backup & Recovery find the Rapid solutions to Recover, Repair, Migrate, Export, and Backup your emails and database. We always tried to provide valuable solutions regarding email migration and data recovery. You can get every solution at a regenerable price. All software is working on advanced technology that helps to provide the available and error-free solutions. Cigati Solutions always provide quality services and must focus on the data security of our valuable users.