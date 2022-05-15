Global Sales Of Dental Restorative Supplies Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 5.6% During 2022 To 2032| Fact.MR Study

The global dental restorative supplies market is estimated at USD 5.1 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 8.8 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2032.

Prominent Key players of the Dental Restorative Supplies market:

Dentsply Sirona

KaVo Kerr

Zimmer Biomet

Straumann Group

Henry Schein Inc.

3M

Coltene

Ivoclar Vivadent

Septodont

Other Market Players

Global Dental Restorative Supplies Market by Category

By Product Type, Global Dental Restorative Supplies Market is segmented as: Composites Adhesives & Cement Accessories Amalgam Impression Material Others

By Application, Global Dental Restorative Supplies Market is segmented as: Direct Restoration Procedure Indirect Restoration Procedure

By End-User, Global Dental Restorative Supplies Market is segmented as: Hospitals Dental Clinics

By Region, Global Dental Restorative Supplies Market is segmented as: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Dental Restorative Supplies Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Dental Restorative Supplies demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

