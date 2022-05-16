Durable Medical Equipment Market Key Industry Opportunities and Trends Report by 2026

San Francisco, California , USA, May 16 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Industry Overview

The global Durable Medical Equipment market size was valued at USD 168.87 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period.

Durable medical equipment are intended for the management of various medical conditions and illness and offer convenience and therapeutic benefits to the patients.

Growing incidence of cancer, cardiac disorders, ophthalmic ailments, neurological conditions, and gynecological complications will drive the product demand over the forecast period. Better coverage and reimbursement policies for DME products are also likely to help boost the DME market growth. In addition, rising number of elderly care centers as a result of increasing geriatric population base across the globe is projected to drive the DME market further.

Elderly people have low immunity levels and thus, are prone to skeletal, cardiac, and neurological problems, which increases the need for long-term care and recovery. This, in turn, is estimated to augment the demand for DME products over the coming years. According to the UN data published in 2017, population aged 60+ years was around 960 million, which accounted for 13.0% of the global population.

Durable medical equipment play an important role in long-term care after surgery at home or any other healthcare setting. This is also estimated to propel the market growth. On the other hand, stringent regulatory guidelines in developed economies and the lack of skilled professionals for these equipment are said to hinder the industry growth.

Wheelchair Market – The global wheelchair market size was valued at USD 4.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028. Rising population of geriatrics and the rise in number of disorders such as spinal cord injuries requiring mobility assistance are some of the key factors driving the market.

The global recreational oxygen equipment market size was estimated at USD 93.4 million in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period. High demand for pure oxygen (O 2 ) among patients in home care settings and sportspersons is anticipated to be an important factor catalyzing the growth of consumer oxygen over the next few years.

Durable Medical Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market on the basis of product, end use, and region:

DME Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Personal Mobility Devices Wheelchairs Scooters Walker and Rollators Cranes and Crutches Door Openers Other Devices



Bathroom Safety Devices and Medical Furniture Commodes and Toilets Mattress and Bedding Devices



Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices Blood Sugar Monitors Continuous Passive Motion (CPM) Infusion Pumps Nebulizers Oxygen Equipment Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Suction Pumps Traction Equipment Others Equipment



DME End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) Hospital Nursing Homes Home Healthcare Other



DME Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa



Market Share Insights

December 2019 : Medical Imaging Corp., a provider of medical supplies to the U.S. and Canadian hospitals, acquired Sandy Shores Medical, Inc., a supplier of DME products.

Medical Imaging Corp., a provider of medical supplies to the U.S. and Canadian hospitals, acquired Sandy Shores Medical, Inc., a supplier of DME products. December 2015: The Center for Medicare & Medicare Services (CMS) issued a new rule of prior authorization process for DME, Prosthetics, Orthotics, and Supplies (DMEPOS). The DMEPOS includes the master list of 135 items, which require prior authorization before beneficiary receives an item.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global durable medical equipment (DME) market include

Invacare Corporation

ArjoHuntleigh

Stryker Corporation

Hill Rom, Inc.

Drive Medical

GF Health Products, Inc.

Sunrise Medical

Medline Industries, Inc.

Carex Health Brands, Inc.

