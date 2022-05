Electronic invoicing to be the attitudinal shift witnessed by Cardiac Imaging Market

Cardiac imaging comprises intravascular ultrasound, echocardiogram and coronary catheterization. Intravascular ultrasound is an imaging technique carried out with the help of specially designed catheters attached to computerized ultrasound equipment to visualize the lumen and interior wall of blood vessels. Echocardiogram is a test that uses two-dimensional, three-dimensional, and Doppler ultrasound to create images of heart.Coronary catheterization is a minimally invasive procedure utilized for pressure monitoring and blood sampling with the help of catheter inserted in the heart. The cardiac imaging market can be segmented on the basis of various imaging technologies such as coronary catheterization, echocardiogram, intravascular ultrasound, positron emission tomography, computed tomography (spiral, electron beam and multi-detector), and magnetic resonance angiography.

Get Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/21232

According to American Heart Association, in 2011 overall rate of death attributable to cardiovascular diseases was 229.6 per 100 000 Americans.