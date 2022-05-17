Advancements In Personalized Healthcare Through Regenerative Medicine To Drive The Nursing Care Market

New York, United States, 2022-May-18 — /EPR Network/ —

With the established fact that AI technology would be helping the medical professionals in execution of daily tasks, the other side stating that hackers could also exploit this technology for attacking medical systems and stealing protected healthcare information can’t be ignored. Medical cybersecurity professionals will actually have an uphill task herein. Genetics is also being used in treatment. This would be the direction Nursing Care Market would be going to in the next decade.

Nursing care refers to collaborative and autonomous care of individuals of all ages, group, communities and families by skilled person or nurses. Nurses are trained professionals which promote health and prevent diseases. Nurses help patient to cope up with illness and provide assistance to patients in medical procedures.

Nurses are responsible for assessing patient, giving medicines and treatments. Nurses also develop and manage nursing care plans. Nursing care includes prevention and cure of diseases. Nursing care includes approaches of personalized care with more safety, convenience and comfort.

Nursing care includes people who need intensive rehabilitative care such as people with physical disabilities and long term care. Nursing care helps in delivering right care to right people at right time. Nursing care also provides assurance of quality healthcare services to patients. Proper nursing care provides satisfaction to the patients and thus helps in making them reliable to hospitals. Nursing care is a long term care plan and includes nursing homes, home care, hospice care and assisted living.

Nursing care model comprises team nursing, primary nursing and progressive patient care. Primary nursing includes comprehensive and personalized care through the same nurse throughout the period. Progressive patient care is a systematic grouping of patient on the basis of the degree of illness rather than on the basis of medical specialty. Consumerism, Staff mix, human development, economics, diverse populations, politics, technology and client acuity are some of the important elements which should be considered in nursing care.

North America followed by Europe is dominating the global nursing care market due to high healthcare expenditures. The U.S. is dominating the North American nursing care market due to increasing prevalence of diseases. Asia is expected to show high growth rate in the next five years. Some of the key driving forces for nursing care market in emerging countries are increasing aging population and increasing number of hospitals.

In recent time there is increased demand of nursing care due to rising aging population. Rising concern for better healthcare and increasing prevalence of various diseases such as diabetes and cancer are some of the key factors driving the growth of the global nursing care market. In addition, increasing healthcare awareness and long term care system is also fuelling the growth of the global nursing care market. However, lack of reimbursements for nursing care and high cost of healthcare is restraining the growth of the global nursing care market. In addition, lack of skilled professionals is also restraining the global nursing care market.

Rise in personalized care would develop an opportunity for the growth of the global nursing care market. However, lack of proper healthcare system in rural areas and availability of less number of trained nurses are some of the key challenges for the growth of the global nursing care market.

Increasing home care market is one of the trends for the global nursing care market. Some of the major companies operating in the global nursing care market are Emeritus Corporation, Genesis Healthcare, Life Care Centers for America, Kindred Healthcare and Extendicare.

