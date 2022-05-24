Emergency Dentistry In Phoenix Arizona

Phoenix, AZ, 2022-May-24 — /EPR Network/ — The majority of people have had or will encounter some dental emergency. Even the most diligent brushers and flossers might suffer a broken tooth or lose a crown. Even though you cannot prepare for these circumstances, you may have a piece of mind knowing that our Phoenix emergency dentists are there to assist you.

How Can You Determine A Dental Emergency?

When you're in this situation, you know you need assistance. A team of specialists with extensive expertise in dealing with a wide variety of dental emergencies can help.

Skilled dentists will determine the issue and explain what therapy they'll need to provide to assist you.

The following are some of the most frequent dental emergencies that our patients experience:

Toothaches range in severity from moderate to severe.

Teeth that have been broken or chipped

Crowns and fillings that have come loose or fallen out

Gums that are bleeding, swollen, or irritated

Dentures that are cracked or damaged

Teeth that are a little loose

Teeth that are infected or abscessed

A variety of injuries, including knocked-out teeth

We Are Providing Emergency Dental Services In Phoenix, AZ

One of our dentists in Phoenix, AZ, will meet you and assess you to determine the issue’s root. They will need to take x-rays to get a clear view of what is going on within the mouth. They will discuss their results with you and explain which therapy they believe will most effectively resolve the problem.

Emergency dental treatments, such as the following, are routinely performed at our Phoenix dentist’s office:

Fillings are performed on decaying teeth.

Replacing a missing dental crown using dental cement.

Replacing a filling that has fallen out of the mouth is very important.

A dental crown may be used to restore a fractured tooth.

Provide periodontal therapy if necessary.

Perform an emergency root canal as soon as possible.

A tooth that has become decaying or diseased should be removed.

Dentures that have fractured should be repaired.

All of these emergency dental treatments are performed by dentists who have decades of expertise in providing them.

