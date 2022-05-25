Delaware Economic Development Professionals Promoting Delaware During Economic Development Week 2022

Wilmington, DE, United States, 2022-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — Throughout Economic Development Week 2022, DPP will highlight on all its digital platforms why businesses find Delaware an ideal choice for growth and location. Content may be accessed on the websites of economic development organizations throughout Delaware, on DPP’s websites livelovedelaware.com and choosedelaware.com and DPP’s LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube accounts. DPP partners and interested media outlets also may use this material in their own print and online publications.

Now in its fifth year of operation, DPP partners with organizations to support job growth and business investment in communities throughout Delaware.

Economic development plays a vital role in building a stronger economy for all of Delaware, and ongoing statewide efforts by DPP and its partners include:

– Supporting Delaware businesses, including startups and entrepreneurs.

– Attracting companies that are seeking new locations to grow or locate business to Delaware.

– Supporting private sector talent acquisition to ensure Delaware continues to attract a diverse and varied workforce.

– Further developing Delaware’s robust innovation ecosystem.

– Place marketing Delaware to attract both businesses and prospective employees.

“Nothing is more transformational than the power of a job, for an individual, a family and communities. Every announcement — small, mid-sized and large — strengthens our state and impacts lives,” said Kurt Foreman, president and CEO of Delaware Prosperity Partnership. “Whether it’s supporting businesses to ensure jobs stay in Delaware or attracting new companies to create new jobs in Delaware, few careers are as gratifying as economic development.”

“Knowing that you help people get that next opportunity is very rewarding work.”

About Delaware Prosperity Partnership

Delaware Prosperity Partnership (ChooseDelaware.com) leads Delaware’s economic development efforts to attract, grow and retain businesses; to build a stronger entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem; and to support employers in place marketing Delaware to potential employees, highlighting Delaware as a great place to work, live and play through LiveLoveDelaware.com. In partnership with economic development partners throughout the state, the DPP team works with site selectors, executives and developers focused on where to locate or grow a business and helps with reviewing potential sites, cost-of-living analyses and funding opportunities, including available tax credits and incentives. DPP advances a culture of innovation in Delaware, working with innovators and startups to spotlight and celebrate successes and connect them with the resources they need to succeed. DPP and its partnerships throughout Delaware support and advance the missions of companies of all sizes and sectors.

About Economic Development Week

Created by the International Economic Development Council in 2016, Economic Development week is an opportunity to increase awareness of the programs that create jobs, advance career development and improve quality of life in communities across North America.