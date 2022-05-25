Lower Bucks Hospital Nationally Recognized with an ‘A’ Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

Bristol, Pennsylvania, 2022-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — For the first time, Lower Bucks Hospital, a member of Prime Healthcare, received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2022. This national distinction recognizes Lower Bucks Hospital as among the top in the nation in protecting patients from preventable harm and errors in the hospital.

“This is our first Leapfrog award, and this is a testament to Lower Bucks Hospital’s leadership and entire team, and success in perpetuating a culture of patient safety and excellence throughout,” said Lea Rodriguez, chief nursing officer of Lower Bucks Hospital.” The staff has worked extremely hard to put high quality initiatives in place to provide more efficient care for the patients served at our hospital. The work that they do continues to evolve so that Lower Bucks Hospital is known as a leader in quality patient care in Bucks County.”

“As our health care system continues to feel the strain of the pandemic, I thank the workforce and leadership of Lower Bucks Hospital for sustained commitment to patient safety, day in and day out,” said Leah Binder, president and chief executive officer of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is an outstanding achievement, and one that is not possible without a 24/7 effort by the entire health care workforce to protect patients from harm. This community should be proud.”

Rodriguez added, “I would also like to thank the Leapfrog Group for their continued advocacy for and support of hospital safety for our communities. Leapfrog is a pioneer in providing consumers with an easy-to-understand measure of safety in hospitals across the country.”

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over thirty national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

“The Leapfrog Award Grade ‘A’ reflects Lower Bucks Hospital’s remarkable achievement in patient safety, quality and transparency,” said Jenning Boateng, quality director at Lower Bucks Hospital. “I am honored to work alongside our dedicated and compassionate staff who work tirelessly to provide best in class patient care and are this award’s true recipients.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

To see Lower Bucks Hospital’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter, Facebook, and via its newsletter.

###

About The Leapfrog Group: Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward for patient safety. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections. For more, follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and sign up for our newsletter.

About Lower Bucks Hospital: Lower Bucks Hospital is a community hospital, serving the Lower Bucks County region with medical, surgical, and emergency care. Located in historic Bristol, Pennsylvania, the Hospital is well-known for its knowledgeable medical staff, including cardiology, orthopedics, radiology, wound care, and general surgery. The hospital has more than 200 physicians on staff, as well as another 700 employees. As part of Prime Healthcare Services, headquartered in Ontario, California, Lower Bucks Hospital is focused on becoming one of the leaders in technology. Prime Healthcare is an award-winning hospital management company operating 45 acute care hospitals in 14 states, including Roxborough Memorial Hospital in Philadelphia, Lower Bucks Hospital in Bristol, and Suburban Community Hospital in Montgomery County.

About Prime Healthcare and Prime Healthcare Foundation: Prime Healthcare is an award-winning health system operating 45 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states, providing over 2.6 million patient visits annually. It is one of the nation’s leading health systems with nearly 50,000 employees and physicians dedicated to providing the highest quality healthcare. Prime Healthcare was founded by Dr. Prem Reddy, a physician with a mission to save hospitals, improve community healthcare and provide the very best care to patients. Fourteen of the Prime Healthcare hospitals are members of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity. Based in Ontario, California, Prime Healthcare is nationally recognized for award-winning quality care and has been named a Top 10 and Top 15 Health System by IBM Watson Health. Its hospitals have been named among the nation’s “100 Top Hospitals” 58 times and have received more Patient Safety Excellence Awards from Healthgrades than any other health system in the past six years. To learn more, please visit www.primehealthcare.com