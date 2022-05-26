Concrete Reinforcing Fiber Market is projected to drive the demand at CAGR of 6.8% by 2030

Concrete Reinforcing Fiber Industry Overview

The global concrete reinforcing fiber market size was estimated at USD 2.19 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Increasing public investment in infrastructure construction coupled with a growing focus on environmentally safe products in construction is expected to help the industry growth. The rising demand for off-site construction is also expected to drive the demand for the concrete reinforcing fiber industry. The rising population coupled with rapid urbanization and industrialization in emerging economies is driven by the increase in construction spending is likely to boost the global construction industry. This, in turn, is projected to drive the demand for reinforced concrete in various construction applications, thereby driving growth.

The market is expected to be driven by an increase in commercial construction activities to account for the improving economic health. The rise in the growth of commercial sectors like food and consumer goods has called for an increase in office and storage space, which has contributed significantly to the construction industry and the need for durable and aesthetic floorings in the form of paving slabs. Product manufacturers have a highly integrated supply chain with the majority of the players engaging in the production and manufacture of raw materials used in the production of paving slabs. Most of the players in the market also have an extensive direct distribution network which helps in a smooth flow of products and helps them to create a larger product portfolio with multiple customization options, which is a key factor in purchase decisions.

The presence of multiple players with higher quality products and competitive prices with very less product differentiation has led to lower switching costs for the buyer and hence increased the bargaining power of buyers. At the same time, the rising popularity of the product due to its combined properties of strength, maintenance, and beauty has kept the threat of substitutes to the minimum.

Concrete Reinforcing Fiber Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global concrete reinforcing fiber market based on product, application, and region:

Concrete Reinforcing Fiber Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2030)

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Steel

Basalt

Others

Concrete Reinforcing Fiber Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2030)

Infrastructure

Building & Construction

Industrial

Concrete Reinforcing Fiber Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

April 2022: Ultratech acquires 29% stake in UAE-based RAK Cement.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global concrete reinforcing fiber market include:

BASF SE

Bekaert

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

Sika AG

ABC Polymer Industries, LLC

Nycon Corporation

Ultratech Concrete

Owens Corning

FORTA Corporation

The Euclid Chemical Company

