Thermal Interface Materials Market Expected To Witness An Incremental Growth A CAGR of 11.0% by 2027

Thermal Interface Materials Industry Overview

The global thermal interface materials market size was valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Growing consumer reliance on electronic items like smartphones, tablets, the advent of the automotive industry in developing economies, and the growing affluence of the middle-class population is expected to project a higher demand for the product among manufacturers across regions.

Thermal interface materials are applied between two hard surfaces for conducting heat and find its usage at times of greater demand for modern electronic devices. Commercial availability of different thermal interface materials in an array of forms coupled with growing applications in the electronic industry is anticipated to increase the penetration over the coming years.

In the U.S., there is an evident high demand for thermal interface material in the telecom industry due to high penetration for data and smartphones in recent times. In lieu of providing high and fast speed networks, and releasing unique content calls for higher bandwidth, and thus optimal system performance. The same pattern is observed in the computer industry due to the rise in automation, innovation, and IT employment rates.

The post-pandemic condition has not dampened the consumer behavior pattern for electronic devices like smartphones, tablets, and video games. Rather consumer durables sales too have been pretentious in recent times amid the crisis. Moreover, the demand for the manufacturing of pharmaceutical and medical machinery, and lab equipment has witnessed growth owing to an increased call for drugs and medical equipment.

Thermal interfaces are commonly known to provide efficient heat management solutions required for improving the system’s overall performance and lifespan. Various products of thermal interfaces available in the market include greases, thermal tapes, elastomeric pads, and solders. Thermal interface material selection criteria are based on mechanical factors, electrical insulation, quality, thermal resistance, performance, and material compatibility.

The product is anticipated to witness significant gains owing to its thermal conductivity nature which helps in strengthening the life and efficiency of the electronic device or the equipment where it finds its application. The product is usually made of conducting materials like silicone, metal oxides, or metals.

Thermal Interface Materials Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global thermal interface materials market on the basis of product, application and region.

Thermal Interface Materials Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Tapes and films

Elastomeric Pads

Greases and Adhesives

Phase change materials

Metal Based

Others

Thermal Interface Materials Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Telecom

Computer

Medical devices

Industrial machinery

Consumer Durables

Automotive Electronics

Others

Thermal Interface Materials Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

July 2021: Dycotec Announce Collaboration with Motherson Innovations to Produce Highly Innovative Sensors for Smart Surfaces

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the thermal interface materials market include:

The 3M Company

Henkel

Indium Corporation

Fujipoly

The Dow Chemical Company

Honeywell International Inc.

SIBELCO

Shin-Etsu

