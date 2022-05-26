The Contents of The Magnificent Adams French Mansion in Aberdeen, Mississippi will be Auctioned on Saturday, June 4th

Aberdeen, MS, 2022-May-26 — /EPR Network/ — The contents of the Adams French Mansion – a magnificent antebellum home in Aberdeen that’s only had a handful of owners since it was built in 1856 – will be sold on Saturday, June 4th, at the mansion itself, at 301 North Meridian Street, by Stevens Auction Company. All furnishings in the 7,000-square-foot Greek Revival mansion will be offered.

“Until recently, the Adams French Mansion only had three owners, but now that has changed,” said Dwight Stevens of Stevens Auction Company, who was himself one of the three owners. “This huge, one-day event will include antique furniture, antique cars, clocks, 19th century lighting, a Civil War library, china, crystal, handmade Persian rugs, Southern finery and more.”

In addition, several warehouses of antiques from Mr. Stevens’s personal lifelong collection will also come be sold, starting at 9 am Central time. The Adams French auction will start at 10 am.

Wonderful 19th century beds are common place at Stevens Auction events, and this one is no exception. The lineup will be led by a rosewood rococo half tester plantation bed by C. Lee, with a carved crown and finials, 11 feet 2 inches in height and 71 inches wide (est. $12,000-$15,000).

Others will include a circa 1855 Prudent Mallard three quarters tester rosewood plantation bed with elaborate carved crowns and mosquito net poles (est. $10,000-$12,000); and a Carpathian walnut high-back ornate bed by Mitchell & Rammelsberg, with excellent carving (est. $2,800-$4,000) and an accompanying matching Carpathian walnut carved dresser (est. $1,500-$2,500).

A pair of bronze blackamoors holding torches, signed Fondeur F. Barbedienne, 6 feet 3 inches tall, has an estimate of $4,000-$6,000; while a 1940s-era pair of hand-carved blackamoors, 79 inches tall, is estimated at $2,000-$4,000. Also, a huge gold gilded Egyptian style mantel mirror with Egyptian royalty crown, 87 inches tall by 70 ½ inches wide, should bring $3,000-$5,000.

A magnificent 8-piece rosewood parlor suit by George Henkel (N.Y.), with beautiful new period style upholstery, the sofa 84 inches wide, has an estimate of $4,000-$7,000; while a rosewood pierced carved rocking chair attributed to Henkel should hit $500-$1,000. Also sold will be a rosewood etagere with white marble and glass doors, 8 feet 8 inches tall (est. $1,500-$2,500).

A mahogany Empire banquet dining table with a double pedestal base and large claw feet, has six matched veneer leaves capable of stretching the table to over 15 feet long (and 5 feet wide). It’s expected to finish at $12,000-$20,000. Also a Federal mahogany column front wardrobe, 97 impressive at 97 inches tall by 52 inches wide, should find a new owner for $2,000-$4,000.

Vases will include a very fine circa 1860s Sevres vase, signed and in good condition, 23 inches tall (est. $1,500-$2,000); a large pair of Old Paris vases, 17 inches tall (est. $400-$800); and a fine pair of Old Paris hair vases with hand-painted romantic scenes, angel handles and a deep pink background, 14 inches tall. They are expected to sell to a happy bidder for $400-$600.

Lamps and lighting will be led by an astral lamp with bird figures, the original shade and 12-inch prisms, 34 inches tall (est. $2,000-$4,000); a Sinumbra lamp with the original shade, a marble base and 9-inch prisms, 34 inches tall (est. $1,500-$3,000); and a hand-painted Gone With the Wind lamp with roses, modernized with electrical capability, 29 inches tall (est. $400-$800).

A pair of carved laminated parlor chairs with beautiful period style upholstery attributed to the renowned 19th century American cabinetmaker John H. Belter should command $1,500-$2,000; while a rosewood laminated slipper chair with great upholstery by Belter, 3 feet 11 inches tall by 27 inches wide, carries a pre-sale estimate of $1,000-$2,000. Belter is popular with collectors.

A bronze statue by J. E. Fraser, titled End of the Trail, large and heavy and measuring 34 inches tall by 29 inches wide, carries a pre-sale estimate of $1,000-$4,000 estimate. Also, an oil on canvas painting of a distinguished military gentleman, possibly a riverboat captain, in a gold frame, done circa 1918, 7 feet 9 inches by 4 feet 9 inches, is expected to garner $2,000-$3,000.

Other items up for bid will include a large Victorian hall tree with the original finish, drawer and marble insert from a Southern plantation, 8 feet 9 inches in height by 4 feet 5 inches wide (est. $2,000-$4,000); a pair of English cranberry lusters with portrait faces, 11 inches tall (est. $700-$1,500); and a mahogany German wall clock with a pendulum, 45 inches tall (est. $500-$1,000).

An open house preview will be held Friday, June 3rd, from 10-6. For info, call 662-369-2200 or visit the website: www.stevensauction.com. Online bidding is via www.LiveAuctioneers.com.

Registration and approval are required prior to auction day. New pictures are continually being added to the Stevens website (www.stevensauction.com), so interested parties are encouraged to check often for new additions. For info not contained in the sales brochure, call 662-369-2200 or email stevensauction@bellsouth.net. Telephone bids are welcome, with advance arrangements.

Terms of payment are all major credit cards or pre-approved business or personal checks (with proper ID), or wire transfer. An industry-low 15 percent buyer’s premium will be applied to all purchases, with an extra 3 percent processing fee for credit cards. A sales tax will be charged as well, except for those bidders with a valid state resale number. Light refreshments will be served.

To learn more about Stevens Auction Company and the Saturday, June 4th Adams French Mansion estate auction, please visit www.stevensauction.com.