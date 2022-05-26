Admission is Open for Professional Ethical Hacking Training in Kolkata at IEMLabs

Kolkata, India, 2022-May-26 — /EPR Network/ — From its inception day, the institute was dedicated to its services. The team of expert faculties, finest infrastructure, modern lab, and wide-ranging course options make the institute the best one. Students can join the active courses and enjoy a successful career ahead. The institute is open for professional ethical training in Kolkata at the best rate.

At IEMLabs all the courses are affordable and comprehensive. The courses are eligible to get a job in India and other countries. The ethical hacking course is great to begin a career with. The students can enjoy wonderful benefits through the course. The finest labs and expert faculties are efficient to offer a smooth studying experience. The courses can be enjoyed both in online and offline mode. The course fee is affordable and the best advantage of this course is the placement security.

The institute is an ISO-certified institute and a member of various reputed councils. The students will get various advantages, certificates, job placement, the latest lab facilities, and more. The internet security course includes the following topics-

Network security.

Web application security.

Android application security.

IoT Security.

The hands-on training and project-based learning make the course an effective one. Students will have practical classes throughout the year. IEMLabs is a renowned professional ethical hacking course provider in Kolkata. To know more about the institute and the courses, please visit:https://iemlabs.com/courses/certified-ethical-hacking-professional/

About the institutions:

The institute is a renowned one in the city and ISO-certified. Various computer hacking courses are available under the same shade. The ethical computer hacking course is a comprehensive one. Students will get job opportunities after completing the courses. The institute is best known for its hacking courses. The course fee is affordable. Both online and offline classes are available here. The finest infrastructure and expert team of faculties are helping a lot the institute to grow.

Contact Details:

Unit – 601, Godrej Genesis Building, Block EP & GP, Kolkata – 700091, West Bengal, India

Email: iema@iemlabs.com

Website: https://iemlabs.com/