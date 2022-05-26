DC-DC Converter Market Sales to Top US$ 5,448.3 Mn at a CAGR of 5.6% by 2026|Key Players- General Electric, Texas Instruments and more

Persistence Market Research’s exclusive report on the global DC-DC converters market offers key insights on how the adoption of DC-DC converters will incur traction in the foreseeable future. The report has addressed several factors influencing the expansion of the global DC-DC converters market for the assessment period, 2017-2026. During this period, the global DC-DC converters market is forecasted to expand steadily at a CAGR of 5%. By the end of 2026,

Request for Free Sample Report of “DC-DC Converter” Market @https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/19360

DC-DC converters worth over US$ 5 billion are expected to be sold across the globe. Increasing integration of power conversion modules in electronics devices, growing non-uniformity in DC power distribution, and advancements in electricity grids are observed to drive the growth of the global DC-DC converters market during the forecast period.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – General Electric, Texas Instruments, Inc., Ericsson, Delta Electronics Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Vicor Corporation, Bel Fuse Inc., ON Semiconductor, Cosel Co. Ltd, FUJITSU, Infineon technologies AG, Mornsun Guangzhou Science & Technology Co. Ltd, ST Microelectronics, PICO Electronics, and Artesyn Embedded Technologies and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the DC-DC Converter.

Request For Customization@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/19360

IT & Telecom to Represent Largest End-user for DC-DC Converters

According to the report findings, the global DC-DC converter market is anticipated to register largest end-use applications in the IT and telecommunications sector. During the forecast period, revenues procured from global sales of DC-DC converters in IT & telecom industry are expected to surge at a CAGR of 5.7%. The report also projects that the demand for DC-DC converters will gain traction in the healthcare and automotive industry. In 2016, more than US$ 760 million worth of DC-DC converters were sold across automotive applications in the world. Between 2017 and 2026, the application of DC-DC converters in consumer electronics manufacturing is expected to register 1.5X times growth in revenues.

Besides the end-use applications, the report has analyzed the global DC-DC converter market on the basis of output power, output number, input voltage, form and products. The study has also developed a regional analysis on the expansion of the global DC-DC converter market. By 2026, the Asia-Pacific region is likely to dominate the global DC-DC converter market, pertaining to the growing telecommunication businesses in the region. During the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific DC-DC converter market is likely to register a value CAGR of 5.8%, reflecting fastest revenue growth compared to other regions.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

DC-DC Converter Market Manufacturers

DC-DC Converter Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

DC-DC Converter Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Click Here to Buy this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/19360

Key Questions Answered in This Report.

What will the Market growth rate in Future?

What are the key factors driving the global Market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global industry?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of industry?

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want and also We Provide you Table of Content.

About us:

PersistenceMarketResearch is an esteemed company with a reputation of serving clients across domains of information technology (IT), healthcare, and chemicals. Our analysts undertake painstaking primary and secondary research to provide a seamless report with a 360 degree perspective. Data is compared against rep/uted organizations, trustworthy databases, and international surveys for producing impeccable reports backed with graphical and statistical information.

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com