Engagedly Inc. Launches Engagedly Academy Free to All to Upskill for Future Of Work

St. Louis, MO, 2022-May-30 — /EPR Network/ — Engagedly, a leading provider of performance management and employee engagement solutions, today announced the launch of its self-learning platform, Engagedly Academy. The online education platform is solution-focused, industry driven, and is designed by performance management experts, keeping in mind the needs of the current workforce.

Aaron Adams, Vice President of Professional Services, said, “One key challenge that most organizations face today is that they do not have a holistic approach to the performance management process. Either the managers or leaders are not doing it correctly, or employees lack a clear understanding of the process. Engagedly Academy, with its in-depth courses on performance management, remote work, and leadership, aims to build a more agile and future-ready workforce.”

Engagedly’s self-learning platform currently offers eleven courses divided under five categories: Driving Employee Feedback Culture, Foundation of 360 Degree Feedback Process, Implementing Continuous Performance Management, Implementing OKRs, and Managing in a Remote Work Environment. With engaging videos and in-depth content, Engagedly Academy aims to guide all upcoming managers, leaders, and employers or employees to streamline their performance management processes and manage their employees better. Good news is that courses are currently free, and easy to enroll in.

With time, Engagedly Academy plans to add more advanced courses to the library, addressing requirements for employees and employers of all fields. Engagedly Academy will be offered to all free of charge.

Learn more about Engagedly Academy at https://academy.engagedly.com/

About Engagedly

Engagedly is a fast-paced growth provider and an award-winning talent management solution provider. Built upon best practices and decades of research, Engagedly’s People + Strategy platform is evolving performance management, development and engagement to drive successful organizational outcomes across the globe. Engagedly’s E3 unified platform combines the power of business strategy execution, talent enablement, and employee engagement with one easy-to-use software solution. To learn more about Engagedly, visit: https://engagedly.com/

