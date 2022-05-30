Artificial Lawns Company Eternal Lawns complete installation for our sponsor Josh Warrington

Posted on 2022-05-30 by in Construction // 0 Comments

Leeds, UK, 2022-May-30 — /EPR Network/ — Eternal lawns Ltd Eternallawns.com have recently completed an install for two-time world featherweight champion Leeds based boxer Josh Warrington who we also sponsor .

 

We have also carried out new installations of our 40mm Excellence and 30mm Superior artificial grass have been completed for our clients all around Yorkshire.

 

We are eager to keep up the great work we have been doing as we have had some fantastic reviews from our clients, and with the weather getting warmer, more and more people are going to be looking at sprucing up their gardens with our high-quality artificial grass.

 

For more information, call Lee Grayshon on 01133 200 801, or send him an email on info@eternallawns.com.

 

Address :-

 

Eternal Lawns Ltd,

Bruntcliffe Rd,

Morley,

Leeds,

LS27 0LQ

 

Website: www.eternallawns.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution