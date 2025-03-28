Future Electronics Celebrates Employees with Sugar Shack Day

Montreal, Canada, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic components distribution, is delighted to announce Sugar Shack Day, a special employee appreciation event created to celebrate the hard work and dedication of its team.

On Wednesday, March 26th, from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm, the company cafeteria will transform into a festive sugar shack, offering employees a sweet escape filled with maple syrup-inspired treats and camaraderie.

Sugar Shack Day is a token of gratitude for the incredible contributions of Future Electronics’ employees. The event will feature a variety of delicious delights, all inspired by the magic of maple syrup. From traditional favorites to creative twists, the cafeteria menu will offer something for everyone to savor and enjoy.

In addition to indulging in sweet treats, employees will have the opportunity to connect with colleagues, share stories, and create lasting memories. The event reflects Future Electronics’ commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive workplace culture where employees feel valued and appreciated.

To learn more about the Future Electronics team, and to explore career opportunities, visit the link below: https://www.futureelectronics.com/careers

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President Worldwide
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710
Fax: 514-693-6051
Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

