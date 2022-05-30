Pet Food Ingredients Market Study By Size, Trends, Ingredients and Regional Demand

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Sept. 30, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

Pet Food Ingredients Industry Overview

The global pet food ingredients market size was valued at USD 39.94 billion in 2018 and is likely to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

The emerging awareness about the nutritional benefits of minerals, dietary fiber, carotenoids, and omega-3 fatty acids in pet nutrition emerged as the primary factors towards the development of the pet food ingredients market.

Today many of the pet food manufacturers offer wide-ranging products with multiple options that serve various purposes. Customers can choose products depending on various factors such as breeds, life stages, price points, ingredient preferences, disease conditions, etc. Thus, this kind of changing dynamics is likely to boost the pet food ingredients market.

Further, it is estimated that the number of households with companion animals between 2006 and 2016 grew significantly across the globe. Especially in the United States, the growth in the total number of households in the past ten years has been observed to be less than the growth in the total number of households with companion animals.

Also, increasing dog and cat adoption along with the rising focus on improving productivity and health are some of the major driving factors for the market. At present, the majority of ingredients used in the preparation of companion animal’s food is synthetic owing to the low cost and ease of availability.

According to the Pet Food Industry, nearly 95% of pet owners assume their companion animals as a part of their family and thus give importance to the quality of ingredients in the food that is served to them. Consumer’s preference for high-quality ingredients is a major driving factor for premium and super premium products in this market.

However, rising concern regarding the harmful effect of certain synthetic ingredients, a consistent decrease in the use of antibiotics such as ethoxyquin and policymakers focus on increasing the use of organic and natural products are projected to develop the natural products at the fastest growth rate over the coming years.

The global pet food market size was valued at USD 94.76 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing consumer awareness regarding natural and organic pet food products has forced the manufacturers to shift their focus from synthetic to natural products which has acted as one of the major forces impacting the global market.

The global yeast extracts for animal feed market size was valued at USD 298.3 million in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Market Share Insights

April 2017 – Diana Pet Food announces a strategic partnership with Dilumix, a important producer in the pet food ingredients business, located in Leme – Brazil. Aligned with Diana Pet Food’s strategy of developing innovative solutions to improve cats and dogs wellbeing, this Alliance will leverage complementary resources and expertise to jointly manufacture and market natural sugarcane fibers.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Pet Food Ingredients market include

DuPont Nutrition & Health

FoodSafe Technologies

Diana Pet Food

AFB International

Lallemand, Inc.

American Dehydrated Foods, Inc.

Kemin Industries

