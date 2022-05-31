The Ubuy Summer Sale 2022 is Live in the UK

London, United Kingdom, 2022-May-31 — /EPR Network/ — Ubuy UK, the fastest-growing international eCommerce portal in the United Kingdom, recently launched the Coolest Summer Sale across both their app and website.

The word ‘summer’ is considered by many as synonymous with ‘fun’ including me. Isn’t that right? Summers bring along longer and warmer days. You get more opportunities to spend time with friends, family and all your beloved ones. It is the ideal time for a forest break that includes road trips, spending time with nature, and exploring the beaches. In the meantime, people in the United Kingdom must have already begun looking for the latest summer merchandise. These include dresses, gadgets, chillers, iced beverages, beauty products and appliances in order to make the most of these summers.

Apparently, as you search for opportunities to shop from the comfort of your own home online, Ubuy is here to double your savings on every purchase you make via its shopping portal.

Briefly Overview of Ubuy

Ubuy is a global eCommerce company that was launched in 2012 and now operates in over 180 countries. This website houses the most extensive collection of millions of unique international products and brands, which you can purchase from any of its 7 international stores.

Take Advantage of the Following Shopping Offers in this Summer Sale

Shop at this season’s Coolest Summer Sale in the UK. The sale will continue for the majority of the summer. Various summer essentials will be available in abundance apart from being reasonably priced for anyone interested in purchasing international brands online.

Reap the following double benefits this summer season using Promo Code: UBSMR

10% instant discount is applicable on each item price you shop from us.

An additional cashback of up to 20% will get reflected in their account as Ucredit.

Remember: There is no minimum amount limit to avail our summer season offer mentioned above.

Explore Amazing Summer Deals and Discounts in the Following Product Categories

We have already matriculated the list of product categories that will make you beat the heat this summer season. Consider the following –

Summer Appliances

Air Conditioners

Air Coolers

Refrigerators

Water Purifiers

Ceiling Fans

Summer Wear

Women’s Clothing

Men’s Clothing

Kids’ Clothing

Swimwear

Footwear

Refreshing Beverages

Fruit Juices

Soft Drinks

Instant Cold Coffee

Sparkling Water

Iced Tea

Summer Gadgets

Waterproof Speakers

Portable Fans

Facial Humidifiers

Portable Blenders

Chiller Ice Boxes

Skin Care

Sunscreens

Moisturizers

Face Wipes

Essential Oils

Face Washes

Sweat-Proof Makeup

Face Primers

Foundations

Waterproof Mascaras

Eyeliners

Lipsticks

Home Decor

Air Fresheners

Artificial Plants

Bug Zappers

Curtains

Scented Candles

Summer Accessories

Sunglasses

Bucket Hats

Scarves

Flip Flops

Hobo Bags

Some Benefits of Shopping in the Summer Sale

No amount capping on the offers mentioned on our website.

Save big this summer with special deals and discounts on over 100 million products.

Express shipping with prompt customs clearance.

Find out the newest summertime trends floating around the world.

The platform offers multiple payment options or gateways to choose from.

Explore our website “u-buy.co.uk” to discover the wide range of summer essentials all under one roof. Download our shopping app also to take advantage of the newly enabled app features.

Media Contact

Ubuy Technologies

Al Murqab, Block 3, Khalid Ibn Al Waleed Street, Mazaya Tower 3, Floor 22, Kuwait

Email: info@ubuy.com

Website: https://www.u-buy.co.uk/