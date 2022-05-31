Digitized Stability to Be the Way of Growth for Weight Monitoring Devices Market

The pharmaceutical industry is making use of AI for discovering new-fangled drugs. January 2020 witnessed the invention of the very first drug molecule using AI, whose patent lay with Japanese and British scientists. The medicine is being used for treating OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder). Likewise, several promising formulas are being discovered as an outcome of AI-enabled lab experimenting. This Weight Monitoring Devices Market would be how the pharmaceutical arm of the healthcare vertical look shortly.

Obesity is one of the major concern among people in the recent century that imposes high cost related to its complications and disease associated with obesity in the society. Weight monitoring device is used to check the weight and is required in many other parameters such as calculating BMI and introducing drug doses to the patient during some diagnostic procedures.

Weight monitoring device is widely accepted by people to use it in fitness centers, homecare setting, clinics and wellness centers. Weight monitoring device is considered to be the best method for keeping or maintaining the daily log of weight at home setting.

Weight monitoring device help patient to lose and manage their weight by motivating them about their physical appearance. FDA has approved many types of weight monitoring devices such as analog and digital devices. Weight monitoring device has many other applications such as it is used in patients with hypertension, heart patients, and for different type of diagnostic test in hospital setting.

The sensors installed in weight monitoring device are called load cells. These load cells converts the physical force into electric signals to show the correct weight. It uses the Internet of Thing (IOT) to automate the process to show weight. Considering the usage pattern of weight monitoring devices in different health and wellness sector the market is expected to grow exponentially.

Increasing number of health and wellness centers, growing obese population and rise in number of bariatric surgery cases will be the major driver of weight monitoring device market. Increasing preference towards junk food, growing food industry and physical inactivity is leading to unhealthy and sedentary life style that’s leads to attract the pool of people towards the use of weight monitoring devices.

Moreover, people are more concern about their physical appearance this leads to the use of weight monitoring devices at home setting. Also, rise in disposable income and technological advancement in developing countries will further contribute to drive the weight monitoring device market over the coming years. However, high cost of the monitor, increasing stringency of regulation and product failure will hamper the weight monitoring device market.

Market Segmentation

by product type Digital Weight Monitoring Device

Analog Weight Monitoring Device by end user Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Health and wellness centers

Fitness centers

Home setting

Some of the major key players competing in the global weight monitoring market are Atkins Nutritionals, Ethicon, Inc. (Ethicon) (US), Cybex International Inc., Fitness World, Johnson Health Technology Co. Ltd., Life Time Inc., Olympus Corporation, Technogym SpA, Koninklijke Philips, Omron, Xiaomi and some others

