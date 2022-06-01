Augmented Reality to Drive the Robotic Surgery Market

CITY, Country, 2022-Jun-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The robotic surgery market is bound to witness a CAGR of 11.8% and $6.4 billion between 2022 and 2026. The current scenario is such that the technology is making inroads into the healthcare vertical, which, in turn, it reduces cumbersome in-person interactions with the caregiver. Telehealth is expected to outlive physical meetings in the forecast period. This would be the state of the health care vertical in the future.

There has been a significant expansion in the application of robotics in the global healthcare sector. The health care services of the new era must be highly efficient and deliver services with absolute precision. In this scenario, hospitals and surgeons are more inclined to use robotic surgery systems. Today, robotic surgery systems are most commonly used for applications such as general surgery, urology, cardiac surgery, thoracic surgery, and neurosurgery.

Request a free sample copy @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3370

With technological advancements inevitable in the near future, the robotic surgery systems market will witness new applications through the integration of advanced technologies, driving global market revenue. The outlook on this market is presented in a new research report by Persistence Market Research, which forecasts the robotic surgery systems market to reach a valuation of US$6.4Bn by the end of 2026. The market is projected to grow at a Strong CAGR of 11.8% over the forecast period.

Company profiles:

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Auris Surgical Robotics

Medtech SA (Sub. Zimmer Biomet)

precision inc

Smith & Nephew plc

Stryker Corporation.

Corindus Vascular Robotics

Renishaw plc.

Mazor Robotics

Surgical Transenterix, Inc.

Look through the implied “Methodology” @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/3370

The conventional laparoscopic surgery market will witness a downturn with the boom in adoption of robotic surgery systems

New and advanced robotic surgery systems have improved clinical outcomes in many ways. Robotic surgery is better than laparoscopic surgery in many ways, as laparoscopic surgeries have a limited degree of flexibility, contradictory movements, poor dexterity, and potential for physical tremors. These issues have been addressed quite well by robotic surgery systems, and they also include much better features with improved technology integration. Surgeons now have better vision and precision.

Additionally, patients experience a shorter hospital stay and fewer preoperative complications. Robotic surgery systems also ensure less human error. These advantages are expected to further enhance the use of robotic surgery systems over conventional laparoscopic surgery in the global market and provide more incremental opportunities for robotic surgery system manufacturers.

In many other ways, robotic surgery systems have been seen as a more convenient option that has proven to be efficient in managing patient health. The procedure reduces the chances of human error, which is an important factor shaping patients’ perception of a particular treatment method. In hindsight, with rising healthcare spending around the world, technological advances, and increasing volumes of robotic surgery procedures, there is a need for both patients and physicians to reduce instances of human error.

Click the “Buy Now” button of our Robotic Surgery Market Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/3370

Robotic surgery systems to master the gynecology application in due time

Between the two components involved in the scope of this study, it is estimated that robotic surgery systems will remain ahead of maintenance services in terms of revenue. The market is projected to be worth over US$4.4bn by the end of 2026. Application trends for robotic surgery systems are also being watched, with results showing that gynecology will emerge as the key application area. The use of robotic surgery systems in the gynecology domain is expected to gain maximum traction in the coming years, with gynecology as an application area projected to grow at a staggering CAGR of 14% over the period. forecast.

About us: persistence market research

Contact Us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States

US Phone – +1-646-568-7751

US-Canada Toll Free: +1 800-961 -0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com