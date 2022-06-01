Predictive Analysis to Be the Unique Selling Point of Home Care Services Market

CITY, Country, 2022-Jun-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The home care services market is set to grow gracefully in the next 10 years. The healthcare vertical is shifting from “production” to “value.” This change related to collaboration (rather than competition) is expected to set new benchmarks in the home care services market. This fast-moving environment is expected to take the healthcare vertical by storm in the next decade.

The home care services market is forecast to register a growth rate of 9.9% and reach a market value of US $194,649.1 Mn by the end of 2018. Nursing care will continue to account for the revenue share of the leading market by service type, 36.8% share in 2018. Persistent Market Research presented key insights into the home care services market.

Factors Affecting the Adoption of Home Care Services

The staggering rise in nursing and personal care will continue to positively influence the adoption of home care services. The popularity of institutional care and long-term care services, including 24-hour care services for medical and non-medical conditions, is expected to drive revenue growth of the global home care services market. However, the limited number of professionals qualified to provide home care services will continue to pose challenges to the widespread adoption of such a service in the global market.

By type of service, the growth of the personalized care and nursing care segment will be positively impacted by specialized geriatric services provided by home care services and community centers, which are involved in the diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of patients with complex medical, functional, and psychosocial problems. The primary goal of home care services is to treat chronic conditions and optimize the management of those conditions. These are achieved through hospital care, long-term care facilities, or rehabilitation services.Also, older people who prefer to live in their own homes and require care services for various needs opt for home care services. Home care services are classified as care services provided to homeowners in the comfort of their own home.

Home Care Services Market: Regional Perspectives

This report segments the global home care services market based on region into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. This report assesses the trends driving each regional market and provides analysis and information on the home care services market in key countries in each of the regions assessed. Europe is projected to dominate the home care services market with peak value share of the overall market by the end of 2018.

By 2026, markets in Europe are expected to account for around 19.4% of the global home care services market revenue. In value terms, North America is expected to be the dominant regional market, posting a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period. North America is expected to witness significant growth due to the large inclination of the US population towards home care services. The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

