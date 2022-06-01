Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market is expected to exceed US$ 18 Bn at a CAGR of around 8% from 2021 to 2031

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-02 — /EPR Network/ —

Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market 2022

With the fact that AI technology would be helping the medical professionals in the execution of daily tasks, the other side states that hackers could also exploit this technology for attacking medical systems, and stealing protected healthcare information can’t be ignored. Medical cybersecurity professionals will have an uphill task herein. This would be the direction the Orthopedic Trauma Devices market would be going to in the next decade.

The global orthopedic trauma devices market is expected to be worth around US$ 9 Bn in 2021.Sales of orthopedic trauma devices are estimated to be valued at US$ 18 Bn by the end of 2031.

Persistence Market Research Released New Market Report on the “Global Market Study on Orthopedic Trauma Devices: External Fixator to Witness Highest Growth by 2031”.The market was valued at US$ 8.5 Bn in 2020, and is expected to surge at a CAGR of around 8% from 2021 to 2031, to reach an estimated demand outlook value of US$ 18 Bn in 2031.

Globally, the orthopedic trauma devices market is witnessing a significant growth due to increase in incidence of fractures cases and increasing demand for better facilities in orthopedic trauma surgeries.

Some of the major driving factors for orthopedic trauma devices market are raising number of participations in sports and increase in aged population. In addition, government and multinational companies are increasing their investments in this industry. Increasing demand of better facilities in trauma surgeries has also setup the positive growth rate of orthopedic trauma devices market.

However, various factors such as double surgery and absence of health insurance in developing countries, high cost of surgeries involved and less awareness are some of the major restrains faced by orthopedic trauma fixation device market.

Company Profiles:

DePuy Synthes.

Johnson & Johnson company.

Medtronic, Inc.

CONMED, Tornier, Inc.

Arthrex, Inc.

Smith & Nephew and Stryker.

Other

North America, including the U.S. holds the largest market of orthopedic trauma fixation device. Asian region are witnessing the fastest growth of orthopedic trauma devices market. Some of the fastest growing markets for orthopedic trauma are China, Japan, India and other countries in Southeast Asia and the Eastern Mediterranean.

On the basis of the type of fixator, internal fixator has the largest market in the orthopedic trauma devices market and is expected to expand at a steady CAGR during 2021-2031. Plate and screw systems are the mostly used internal fixators for fixing a traumatized fracture. Plate and screw system market is expected to expand at a CAGR of approximately 7.1% during 2021-2031.

Various major companies dealing in orthopedic trauma devices market are increasing their investment in manufacturing of bioabsorbable fixation devices. Bioabsorbable fixation devices market is witnessing significant growth and it is expected to surge at a CAGR of approximately 8.4% during 2021–2031.

DePuy Synthes, a Johnson & Johnson company is a leading player in the global market for orthopedic trauma devices. The top 5 players in the market held 71.8% of global market share in the year 2020. Some of the other companies dealing in orthopedic trauma devices market are Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Holding Inc., Smith & Nephew, Orthofix Holding Inc. and others.

The global orthopedic trauma devices market is segmented as follows:

Type of Fixator

Internal Fixator

External Fixator

Type of Internal Fixator

Intramedullary Nail

Intramedullary Screw

Plate and Screw System

Composition

Metallic Fixators

Bioabsorbable Fixators

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)