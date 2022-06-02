Demand For Lung Cancer Diagnostics To Witness An Outstanding Growth By 2031 | Fact.MR Forecasts

Seoul, South Korea, 2022-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ —

Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Analysis by Test Type (CA Test, HER2 Tests, ALK Tests, Angiogenesis Inhibitor, EGFR Mutation Tests), by Indication (Non-Small-cell Lung Cancer Diagnostics, Small-cell Lung Cancer Diagnostics), by End-User, by Region – Global Forecast 2021-2031

The global lung cancer diagnostics market revenue to reach US$ 4 Bn by 2031, representing a 2x increase from 2020. Augmented development of lung cancer-specific biomarkers is propelling demand for the lung cancer diagnostics over the forecast period. Revenue from CA tests will account for US$ 1 Bn by 2031-end.

Prominent Key players of the Lung Cancer Diagnostics market survey report:

llumina, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

NanoString Technologies, Inc

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Roche Holding AG

Danaher Corporation.

Segmentation:

By Test Type : CA Test for Lung Cancer Diagnostics HER2 Tests for Lung Cancer Diagnostics ALK Tests for Lung Cancer Diagnostics Angiogenesis Inhibitor for Lung Cancer Diagnostics EGFR Mutation Tests for Lung Cancer Diagnostics KRAS Mutation Tests for Lung Cancer Diagnostics Others

By End-User : Lung Cancer Diagnostics for Hospital Associated Labs Lung Cancer Diagnostics for Independent Diagnostic Laboratories Lung Cancer Diagnostics for Cancer Research Institutes Others

By Indication : Non-Small-cell Lung Cancer Diagnostics Small-cell Lung Cancer Diagnostics



The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market report provide to the readers?

Lung Cancer Diagnostics fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Lung Cancer Diagnostics player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Lung Cancer Diagnostics in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Lung Cancer Diagnostics.

The report covers following Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Lung Cancer Diagnostics market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Lung Cancer Diagnostics

Latest industry Analysis on Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Lung Cancer Diagnostics demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Lung Cancer Diagnostics major players

Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Lung Cancer Diagnostics demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market report include:

How the market for Lung Cancer Diagnostics has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Lung Cancer Diagnostics on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Lung Cancer Diagnostics?

Why the consumption of Lung Cancer Diagnostics highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

