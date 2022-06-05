This Commercial Cleaning Company Is Shifting To Advance Cleaning Methods

Glasgow, United Kingdom, 2022-Jun-05 — /EPR Network/ — In the recent announcement, Dublchcek Cleaning Services shared that they are shifting to advanced cleaning methods specifically for the commercial sectors. This is in response to the changing environment and added pollution.

The experts of commercial cleaning also shared that, in the past, most commercial cleaning companies used traditional cleaning methods. However, these methods are no longer effective in today’s fast-paced and ever-changing environment.

As a result, they are now turning to advanced methods such as electrostatic Spraying and ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) to fight against virus infestations.

Here, the Head of the Department further added a few highlights on these two advanced cleaning methods.

Electrostatic Spraying

Electrostatic Spraying is a method of applying charged particles to surfaces. This creates an electrostatic field that attracts and kills pathogens.

Ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI)

UVGI is a disinfection process that uses ultraviolet light to kill germs. This method is often used in hospitals and other high-risk areas.

Here’s why they feel these methods will act as a Biggest Saviour

These methods are proven to be more effective than traditional cleaning methods. They are also safer for the environment and the people who use them. Dublcheck Cleaning Services is one of the first commercial cleaning companies to adopt these new methods.

The Company’s Executive added, ‘We are confident that these methods will help us provide a better, cleaner, and safer environment for our clients.

The Company Also Shared How This Major Change Will Benefit The Businesses

The benefits of using advanced cleaning methods are many for instance:

1) More compelling than traditional cleaning methods

2) These methods are also safer for the environment and for the people who use them

3) Less likely to cause allergic reactions in people who are sensitive to chemicals

4) Environment-friendly

5) Saves time and money

6) Reduces the spread of germs and viruses

7) Improves indoor air quality

8) Helps keep surfaces clean and free from dirt, dust, and grime

9) Prevents the growth of mould and mildew

10) Keeps your workplace healthy and safe

This is a significant step in the right direction for the commercial cleaning industry, and we are excited to be one of the first companies to adopt these new methods, said the company’s owner.

For more information, please visit the website: https://dublcheck-cleaning-services.business.site/.

Address: 1-2, 76 Shaw St, Govan, Glasgow G51 3BL

Areas served: Glasgow and Motherwell

Hours: Open ⋅ Closes 5 PM

Phone: 07939 969738

Dublcheck cleaning services have provided professional cleaning services to the commercial and residential sectors. We are a team of experienced and certified cleaners passionate about what we do. We use the latest equipment and techniques to get the job done right. Contact us today for a free quote.