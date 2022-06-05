Douglas Manor Launches New Website In Anticipation Of Record-Breaking Summer Wedding Season In Alabama

Alabama, USA, 2022-Jun-05 — /EPR Network/ — The wedding bells are ringing. And for Douglas Manor — one of the premier event spaces in Alabama — there’s no better way to welcome couples to the state’s bustling summer wedding scene than launching a new website.

The Douglas Manor website is dedicated to soon-to-be-married people looking for picturesque outdoor venues for one of the most important days in their lives.

A Timely Launch

According to a New York Times article, 2022 will be the year of weddings, at least in the US. This year alone, about 2.5 million wedding ceremonies are expected to be held. It’s a huge feat for the industry to hit such a figure (the highest since the mid-80s), considering the several pandemic-prompted restrictions that put the world on pause for the last two years.

Couples in Birmingham, Pelham, Hoover, and other cities in Alabama are particularly in for a smoother wedding journey as Douglas Manor timely launches their new website. The unveiling comes prior to the record-breaking summer wedding season in the state.

The website, built by Sociallyin, seems to be taken straight out of a tastefully designed wedding invitation. Imbued with elegance — from the font style to the choice of photos — the website houses all the important details needed by a couple looking for the perfect outdoor wedding venue.

On the home page, prospective clients will already be familiar with what Douglas Manor vows itself to be: an events place conveniently located in Chelsea, offering “four beautiful outdoor ceremony sites across 32 acres of property.” There’s also a portion at the bottom for testimonials from their happy customers.

The website offers a separate page for a gallery of previously held weddings at the property so couples can get some inspiration. Another page showcases their four sites (Hearth, Acres, Stoneway, and Overlook) and The Manor, which is their equally stunning indoor facility.

With visitors’ convenience in mind, they also allotted another page for directions powered by Google Maps. For easy booking, there’s a dedicated page for an online contact form as well.

Celebrating A Love That’s Timeless

As its website reflects, Douglas Manor is committed to helping couples say their I do’s and enduring vows of love in the best setting possible. Like how their online platform boasts a beautiful, easy-to-navigate design, their property prides itself on providing a stunning backdrop — ponds, rolling hills, and unparalleled countryside aesthetics — for an event as timeless as a wedding.

As one of Alabama’s premier event spaces, they also guarantee to assist their clients with their venue needs every step of the way. From accommodating inquiries made through their website to the venue logistics on the day itself, they offer a hand to make any wedding day as seamless as it can be.

Visit The New Douglas Manor Website Today

Looking for an idyllic place where you can hold your big day? Browse through Douglas Manor’s event sites and gallery on their newly launched website: https://douglasmanorevents.com. For inquiries, reach out to them at info@douglasmanorevents.com or 205-369-8714.