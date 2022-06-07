North America MRO Distribution Market Status, Key Vendors Analysis and Regional Outlook 2022-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, June 07, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

North America MRO Distribution Industry Overview

The North America MRO distribution market size was valued at USD 150.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Various initiatives by manufacturers to attain optimum efficiency are expected to drive North America maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) distribution market growth over the forecast period. MRO distribution is one of the critical components of the industry, which is necessary to eliminate downtime. As a result, industries initiate multiple scheduled and preventive maintenance processes. Industries, where supply activities have little direct accountability, might be driven by stock-outs rather than any overarching supply chain plan.

The U.S. exhibits one of the largest MRO sectors in the world and is characterized by the presence of several leading companies. The overall market highlights strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations, to strengthen a company’s business, in terms of production volumes, and meet the desired demand. The manufacturing sector has been worst hit by the current pandemic as manufacturers of non-essential goods have shut down their production facilities in compliance with the government norms for lockdown. This further led to a domino effect on the industry, which has also suspended operations across all the major economies.

Fast delivery and maintenance service plays a major role in gaining clients’ confidence. In addition, beneficial product replacement policies and bulk order discounts are lucrative opportunities for end-use companies. Furthermore, the price can be a major factor deciding the choice of supplier for small- and medium-scale businesses. The market is characterized by the presence of a large number of end-use industries in the region, which decreases the bargaining power of the buyers.

North America MRO Distribution Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global North America MRO distribution market based on product, end-use, and region:

North America MRO Distribution Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Abrasives Chemicals Cutting Tools Fasteners Hand Tools Pipes, Valves & Fitting Power Tools Power Transmission – Hydraulics Power Transmission – Pneumatics Power Transmission – Electrics Rubber Products Seal Welding Equipment & Gases Automation Others

North America MRO Distribution End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Food, Beverage, & Tobacco Textile Wood & Paper Mining, Oil, & Gas Metal Processing & Foundry Rubber, Plastic & Non-Metallic Chemicals Pharmaceuticals Electrical & Electronics Transportation Construction Others

North America MRO Distribution Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America S. New England Mid-Atlantic East North Central West North Central South Atlantic East South Central West South Central West Region Canada



Market Share Insights

December 2020: Graybar completed the acquisition of Shingle & Gibb Automation. Headquartered in Moorestown, NJ, Shingle & Gibb Automation provides advanced automation and control solutions to industrial users and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Shingle & Gibb Automation was founded in 1933 and had five locations in the eastern United States.

February 2020: Ferguson PLC completed its purchase agreement to acquire Columbia Pipe & Supply Co., an independent distributor headquartered in Chicago. This acquisition not only increases its existing customer base but also accelerates its Chicago market strategy to expand across the Midwest of the United States rapidly.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global North America MRO distribution market include

Hillman Group, Inc.

Wajax Industrial Components

FCX Performance

SBP Holdings

S. Hughes Co., Inc.

DGI Supply

Lawson Products, Inc.

AWC

Hisco, Inc.

Kimball Midwest

Bisco Industries

Kaydon Corporation

BDI

