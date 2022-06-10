Artworks by Sam Gilliam, Victor Vasarely, Dali, Chagall, Erte, others all do well in Neue Auctions’ May Modern Auction

Beachwood, OH, 2022-Jun-10 — /EPR Network/ — An abstract acrylic on canvas collage and enamel on aluminum work by African American artist Sam Gilliam (b. 1933) sold for $67,650 in an online-only May Modern auction held May 28th by Neue Auctions. The work, titled Pantheon #5, was created in 1984. It was an exuberant, highly textured and complex composition, executed with deft craftsmanship.

The piece, impressive at 85 inches by 55 inches, was signed verso and titled on the stretcher and sold within its $50,000-$80,000 estimate. It was easily the top achiever in just the third annual May Modern sale for Neue Auctions, one that featured a fine collection of modern works of printwork, original paintings, pottery, sculpture and classic modern furniture by name designers.

Following are additional highlights from the 262-lot auction. Internet bidding was facilitated by LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and Bidsquare.com. Phone and absentee bids were also accepted. All prices quoted include a 23 percent buyer’s premium.

Modern design favorites featured a Philip and Kelvin LaVerne “Chan” coffee table comprised of two hexagonal bases and depicting Chinese figures in pavilions engaged in various pursuits ($20,910); and a Claude Conover “Chach” stoneware vessel, large ovoid form, with a cylindrical mouth and insert, 24 inches tall by 16 inches wide, artist signed and titled to the base ($9,840).

A paper collage (not a print) by Victor Vasarely (French/Hungarian, 1906-1997), titled Kontosch-C (circa 1968-1972), signed in ink, 36 inches by 35 ½ inches in the frame, realized $15,990; while an oil on canvas by Yolande Ardissone (French, b. 1927), titled L’Anse du Po, signed lower left and nicely presented in a 28 inch by 31 ½ inch frame, finished at $5,535.

There were two tabletop size bronze sculptures by Clement Meadmore (Australian/American, 1929-2005), whose elegant squared forms demonstrated a weighty precision. One, titled Open End (1984), was signed and dated and numbered (AP II/III), and 5 ¾ inches tall ($10,455). The other, titled Upcast (1986), was 12 ½ inches tall and signed, dated and numbered (6/9) ($9,840).

Works by artists with instant name recognition were plentiful and included the following lots:

– A lithograph with etching and embossing by Salvador Dali (Spanish, 1904-1989), titled Lincoln in Dalivision (1977), signed in pencil lower right and numbered (200/350), matted and in a 35 inch by 26 inch frame, with original monocle for viewing ($5,535).

– A mixografia color print on Arches paper by Rufino Tamayo (Mexican, 1899-1991), titled Hombre en Negro, signed lower right and numbered 55/140, with a blindstamp, with a floating mount in a frame measuring 34 ¾ inches by 26 ½ inches ($4,612).

– A lithograph on Arches paper by Marc Chagall (Russian, 1887-1985), titled Clown with Flowers, signed in pencil lower right and numbered 32/90, matted and framed with an image size of 15 inches by 12 inches ($4,305).

– A lithograph on paper by Charles Burchfield (American, 1893-1967), titled Summer Benediction (1951-52), The Print Club of Cleveland publication no. 31 for 1953, edition 250 plus 10, signed in pencil lower right, matted, 12 inches by 9 inches (sight) ($2,706).

– A cold painted and parcel gilt bronze by the artist known as Erte (real name: Romain de Tirtoff, Russian/French, 1892-1990), titled The Wedding (1986), with a foundry mark for Fine Art Acquisitions dated 1986, numbered 166/375, 16 inches in height ($2,460).

– A lithograph on wove paper by Alexander Calder (American, 1898-1979), titled Grande Composition Fond Jaune (1970), signed in pencil lower right and numbered 19/100, with a blind stamp lower left, framed with an image size of 28 ½ inches by 43 inches ($2,337).

A Florence Knoll walnut and laminate credenza (circa 1960s-‘70s), the walnut top and sides over four hinged off-white laminate doors with chrome pulls, 75 ½ inches long, commanded $2,583. Also, a hand-made Thomas Moser (Auburn, Maine) Edo cherry dining table having a rectangular top on a squared leg trestle base, signed in ink underneath, dated 2006, hit $2,952.

A Galle cameo glass vase of baluster form with an everted lip, the gray glass walls overlaid in multiple colors, with a view of a mountain lake landscape from a balcony, 8 ¼ inches tall, rang up $2,952. Also, an R. Lalique large stoppered bottle of baluster form with blue patine wash, titled Douze Figurines Avec Bouchon, the frosted body molded with pairs of female nudes, 12 inches tall, incised signed “R. Lalique”, numbered 914, went to a determined bidder for $2,829.

A gorgeous watercolor on illustration board by Viktor Schreckengost (American, 1906-2006), titled Edge of Night, signed lower right and matted and framed to a size of 39 inches by 48 ½ inches, reached $3,321; while an equally beautiful watercolor op paper by William Sommer (American, 1867-1949), titled Landscape with Road and Tree, Houses and Clouds (1936), signed and dated and matted and framed to 17 inches by 19 ½ inches, also gaveled for $3,321.

Neue Auctions will follow this sale with an auction featuring the lifetime collection of Asian antiques and decorative objects of Dr. Marvin Drucker on Saturday, June 25th; and the lifetime collection of rare and exquisite Moser glass pieces of Carol and Leslie Gould on Saturday, July 30th. Both events will be online-only, per usual, and will start promptly at 10 am Eastern time.

For more information, visit www.neueauctions.com.

