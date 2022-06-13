Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Share, Distributor Analysis, Development Trends 2028

Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Industry Overview

The global pharmaceutical glass packaging market size was valued at USD 3.79 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Extensive utilization of generic injectable drugs, coupled with the high demand from the pharmaceutical industry, is anticipated to drive the market. Glass poses as a hindrance to atmospheric gases, such as carbon dioxide and oxygen, from entering the primary container, mitigating the risk of contamination of the drugs. Glass packaging lowers the drug’s susceptibility to degradation, such as hydrolysis and oxidation. Moreover, glass packaging helps in resisting the escape of volatile ingredients, thereby increasing the drug stability. All these factors are anticipated to surge the product demand in the near future.

The growth in the global pharma market slowed considerably in 2017 due to the slow growth of the industry in emerging markets owing to low to moderate demand for pharmaceutical products. This was seen particularly in the case of the U.S., which is the world’s largest and the most important pharmaceuticals market. The sales of injection drugs were majorly affected within the market. However, the growing importance of generic drugs and access to better healthcare services in the economy are anticipated to provide opportunities for the market.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market

The growing significance of cost-sensitivity and biotech drugs in the healthcare sector has resulted in the establishment of strict regulations related to drug delivery products. Multiple manufacturers working in the pharmaceutical glass manufacturing market are focused on packaging aimed at increasing the shelf life of a product and are therefore investing in vials.

The pharmaceutical glass packaging developers have been enhancing their production capabilities in order to cater to the changing pharmaceutical industry, which is anticipated to incline more toward biological drugs. Gerresheimer AG, for instance, has developed a metal-free 1 ml Gx RTF long Luer Lock syringe. This syringe uses a new technology in which the pin used to shape the cone is made of a special ceramic material instead of the conventional tungsten or alternative metal.

The additional impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has left the pharmaceutical industry with a steadily growing high demand for medicines and other healthcare facilities. The surge in demand for pharmaceutical drugs, as a result of the pandemic, has affected the market growth positively. The demand is expected to reach a new peak in the case of the approval for COVID-19 vaccines developed by different institutions and companies in various countries.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Plastics, Polymers & Resins Industry Research Reports.

Thermal Spray Coatings Market : The global thermal spray coatings market was valued at USD 10.73 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2022 to 2030.

The global thermal spray coatings market was valued at USD 10.73 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2022 to 2030. Aerosol Market: The global aerosol market size was valued at USD 73.9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global pharmaceutical glass packaging market on the basis of product, drug type, and region:

Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Product Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Vials Bottles Cartridges & Syringes Ampoules



Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Drug Type Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Generic Branded Biologic



Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Market Share Insights

September 2019: Corning Inc. got approval from the FDA to market its Corning Valor Glass, which enables superior chemical durability and improves resistance to breakage, damage, and particulate contamination.

Corning Inc. got approval from the FDA to market its Corning Valor Glass, which enables superior chemical durability and improves resistance to breakage, damage, and particulate contamination. August 2018: SGD S.A. and Şişecam Group are considered emerging players in the global market, had invested approximately USD 7.8 million to rebuild the furnace and has boosted production by 11%.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global pharmaceutical glass packaging market include:

Corning Incorporated

Nipro Corporation

SGD S.A.

Stölzle-Oberglas GmbH

Bormioli Pharma S.r.l

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Schott AG

Gerresheimer AG

Shandong Medicinal Glass Co., Ltd.

Beatson Clark

Ardagh Group S.A.

Arab Pharmaceutical Glass Co.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

Şişecam Group

Owens-Illinois, Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.