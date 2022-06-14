7th international conference on Material Science and Engineering

Paris, France, 2022-Jun-14 — /EPR Network/ — We are ecstatic to announce the 7th International Conference on Material Science and Engineering, which will be held in Paris, France, on November 1415, 2022.

Material Science 2022 is a hybrid conference that will allow participants to attend both physically and remotely. The ultimate focus of Material Science 2022 is to bring together all professionals, experts, industrialists, researchers, and scientists from around the world to discuss the challenges, innovations, and experiences of research in Material Science and Engineering, to truly inspire and motivate young minds for future research and to gain global recognition for researchers’ research profiles.

Material Science 2022 Conference will provide a better forum for discussing how Material Science is used in a variety of fields, ranging from aerospace to medicine. This conference features a keynote presentation, an oral presentation, an e-poster, a talk by young researchers, and a video presentation for those who are unable to be in person.

The targeted people for this conference are Materials Scientists/Research Professors/ Nanotechnologists, Junior/Senior research fellows of Materials Science/ Nanotechnology faculty/ Polymer Science, Physicists/Chemists, Materials Engineers, Materials Science Students, Directors of chemical companies, Members of different Materials science associations and nanotechnology associations, Junior/Senior research fellows of Materials Science/ Nanotechnology, Industry professionals, Marketing, Advertising, and Promotion Agency Executives, Brand Manufacturers/ Marketers of Consumer Products, Delegates, Academic scholars, and Sponsors.

