Vacuum Cleaner Market Trends, Size And Forecast Research Report To 2030

Vacuum Cleaner Industry Overview

The global vacuum cleaner market size was valued at USD 11.47 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Reduction in the time left for doing household chores due to the Work from Home (WFH) model is one of the key factors driving the demand for vacuum cleaners in the residential sector. Changing lifestyles, high disposable incomes, a growing working population, rising purchasing power, and ease of usage are other significant factors catalyzing the market’s growth worldwide. The emergence of robotic vacuum cleaners, which can clean an area without human intervention, is also expected to work in the market’s favor, driving the market growth. For instance, in April 2022, Xiaomi. launched a new sweeping robotic vacuum named Mijia, which helps deep clean and remove tough stains without human intervention. The device controls through Xiao AI voice commands or the Mijia app. With the help of this app, the user can connect the robot vacuum to other smart home devices.

Modern-day vacuum cleaners serve as a time-efficient and convenient solution to most cleaning tasks. The demand for all-sized innovative cleaning devices is soaring, encouraging manufacturers to develop products featuring the latest technology. For instance, in February 2022, Travelodge, U.K.’s largest hotel brand, partnered with Killis, a cleaning equipment manufacturer, to introduce an innovative robot vacuum cleaner, “robovac buddy,” in their hotel. The robot has advanced features and the latest technology inbuilt, which would help the housekeeping team to clean the room thoroughly, including under the bed, public spaces, hotel hallways, and bar cafes. Besides, in September 2021, realme., a Chinese smartphone company, launched two new smart technology vacuum robots, “realme tech-life robot vacuum” and “realme tech-life handheld vacuum.” Both devices have advanced cleaning features with a LiDAR navigation system for effectively cleaning and mopping the floor. They can also be connected to Alexa or Google assistant and are voice-controlled. Moreover, companies are focusing on elevating the cleaning experience through digital capabilities with personalized recommendations and smartphone app-based cleaning solutions.

An exponential rise in demand for vacuum cleaners was observed in both the residential and commercial sectors in 2020, chiefly owing to the heightened need to maintain hygiene in hospitals and homes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. Several companies have reported an increase in revenues in these sectors, whereas the demand for vacuum cleaners in the industrial sector witnessed a decline owing to the closure of industrial units globally. The increased influence of social media and online sales platforms has emerged as one of the most important growth drivers of the market. Social media platforms have been instrumental in increasing awareness about the need to maintain hygiene along with rolling out information about technologically advanced products and new launches. For instance, in February 2022, Dyson, a Singapore-based technology company, launched Dyson V12 Detect slim vacuum with cord-free laser detection technology. The device has a green laser diode and an inbuilt LCD screen to detect dust. It also has a conical brush bar that helps clean the elevated buttons and door handles and sanitizes surfaces, vital in preventing COVID-19 transmission.

The vacuum cleaner industry is undergoing significant changes, driven by changing customer dynamics and innovative technologies. Cleaning is becoming smart with the implementation of smart applications and robotic technologies to create new value from data emerging from different industry verticals. Apart from digitally enhanced products, companies are focusing on developing sustainable products with low emissions and noise. For instance, in July 2021, Hencon BV, a supplier of mobile equipment for heavy industries, launched “EVY,” a sustainable smart cleaning vacuum cleaner to clean the pot room. The device has a suction working pressure of 0.3 bar with a 1.2 m3 hopper capacity, and the dust collected and separated with a very fine filtration is then ready for re-use. It ensures that it delivers a healthier, environmentally friendly, and cleaner surrounding. Furthermore, to capitalize on the sales opportunity during the pandemic, several key players have introduced products such as steam cleaners that would be used to disinfect surroundings. The introduction of these products helped companies to increase their revenues.

Vacuum Cleaner Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global vacuum cleaner market based on product, distribution channel, application, and region:

Vacuum Cleaner Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Canister

Central

Drum

Robotic

Upright

Wet & Dry

Others

Vacuum Cleaner Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Online

Offline

Vacuum Cleaner Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Industrial Manufacturing Food & Beverages Pharmaceuticals Construction Others

Residential

Commercial Hospital Retail Stores Hospitality Shopping Malls Others



Vacuum Cleaner Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Share Insights

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the vacuum cleaner market include:

Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG

BISSELL Inc.,

CRAFTSMAN

DEWALT

Dyson

ECOVACS

Emerson Electric Co.

Haier Group

iRobot Corporation

Neato Robotics, Inc.

Nilfisk Group

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Snow Joe LLC

