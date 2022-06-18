Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Long Island Office on Their 35th Anniversary

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Jun-18 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently celebrated the 35th anniversary of the opening of the company’s office in Long Island, New York.

Future Electronics was founded in Montreal in 1968 by company President Robert Miller. It expanded into the United States in 1972, opening its first American office in Boston.

Future’s Long Island branch first opened its doors in 1987. The office is located just off Veterans Memorial Highway in Hauppauge, making it very accessible to the area’s suppliers and customer base.

Future Electronics Long Island benefits from a very knowledgeable team, with a combined 195 years of experience in the electronic industry. “We motivate and challenge each other every day,” said General Manager Kim Babski. “We’re committed to maintaining our position as the industry leader by leveraging our global supply chain solutions, as well as our engineering resources.”

The pandemic and the ongoing semiconductor shortage have made for challenging times, but Future has been diligent in supporting customers with product and has been proactive in ensuring the stability of the supply chain.

The success of the Long Island branch is rooted in their commitment to finding the best solution for their customers, year after year. “We are an extension of our customers,” Babski said. “Their goals are our goals.”

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated the Long Island team on their 35-year milestone, and thanked everyone for their contributions to the success of the branch.

For more information about Future Electronics and its 170 office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

