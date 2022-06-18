Alight Columbia Features Student Apartments Near the University of South Carolina

Cayce, South Carolina, 2022-Jun-18 — /EPR Network/ — Alight Columbia is pleased to announce they offer comfortable student apartments near the University of South Carolina. They recognize the value of providing an independent lifestyle while allowing students to live close to the campus to attend classes and on-campus events.

At Alight Columbia, students can share two or four-bedroom apartments with friends or sign up with the roommate matching program to meet new people. Each student pays a per-person rental rate to eliminate concerns about roommates who can’t pay their share on time. Rent includes furnishings, wireless Internet access, water, and sewer, and in-unit laundry.

Students at Alight Columbia will enjoy a higher quality of life with access to community amenities, including a fitness and weight training center, a swimming pool with a poolside lounge and grill, basketball and tennis courts, and a sand volleyball court. Select apartments allow residents to bring their pets, and a private shuttle bus provides convenient transportation.

Anyone interested in learning about the student apartments near the University of South Carolina can find out more by visiting the Alight Columbia website or calling 1-803-772-2200.

About Alight Columbia: Alight Columbia is an off-campus housing complex featuring apartment options that make student living more convenient and enjoyable. The per-person rent ensures students don’t worry about whether their roommates can pay their share. Rent includes all amenities to provide comfortable student living while maintaining their independence.

