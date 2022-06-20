Structured Cabling Market to Expand at CAGR of 10.5% During the Forecast Period 2022-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, June 20, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Structured Cabling Industry Overview

The global structured cabling market size is expected to reach USD 23.2 billion by 2030, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2030. The need for advanced technologies has increased the generation of vast amounts of IoT data, which often causes delays and latency. Structured cabling systems help enhance data transfer speed, which further aids in avoiding delays.

The presence of a high connectivity network in regions such as North America has facilitated the widespread adoption of structured cabling systems. Thus, the North American market is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period. Additionally, an expanding communication network architecture and a rise in demand for data centers have increased the demand for structured cabling systems.

Structured Cabling Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global structured cabling market based on product type, application, vertical, and region:

Based on the Product Type Insights, the market is segmented into Copper Cables, Fiber Optic Cables and Others.

The copper cables segment dominated the market in 2021 with a share of over 45.0%. Copper cables are suitable for short and medium-distance transmission purposes

The fiber optic cables segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Fiber optics serve as the internet’s backbone, with optical fiber cables serving as the medium for transporting data from one location to another.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into LAN and Data Center.

The LAN segment dominated the market in 2021 with a revenue share of over 80.0%. The trend is estimated to continue over the forecast period.

The data center segment is expected to exhibit a lucrative CAGR of 11.0% from 2022 to 2030. The growth of structured cabling in data centers is owing to the increasing use of IoT devices, mobile data, and smart applications.

Based on the Vertical Insights, the market is segmented into Government, Industrial, IT & Telecommunication, Residential & Commercial and Others.

The IT and telecommunication segment dominated the market in 2021 with a share of over 30.0%. Technological innovations in the telecommunication sector, such as the 5G network , require high bandwidth and low latency, which are provided by structured cabling systems.

, require high bandwidth and low latency, which are provided by structured cabling systems. The industrial segment is expected to grow significantly over the coming years owing to the rising development and use of automation techniques across industries.

Structured Cabling Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The market is highly competitive owing to the presence of various prominent players. Players have adopted strategies such as expansions, agreements, collaborations, and joint ventures, and are engaging in the development of new products with high speed and improved features to enhance their product portfolio and hold a strong position in the market.

Some prominent players in the global Structured Cabling market include

ABB Ltd.

Belden Inc.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Legrand SA

Nexans

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Order a free sample PDF of the Structured Cabling Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter