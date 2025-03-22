Consolidated Chassis Management Expands Leadership Team with Four Key Hires

Rockaway, NJ, 2025-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — Consolidated Chassis Management (CCM), a leader in intermodal equipment leasing and management solutions, is pleased to announce the addition of four new members to its leadership team. These strategic hires bring decades of experience in sales, legal affairs, operations, and marketing, further positioning CCM for continued growth and innovation in the transportation and logistics sectors.

“These strategic additions to our leadership team are key to strengthening our ability to execute on CCM’s vision for growth and expansion,” said Paul Nazzaro, CEO of CCM. “Each of these leaders brings deep industry expertise that will help us deliver impactful results for the industry, with a specific focus on the motor carrier community.”

Darren Audia, Director of National Sales

Darren Audia has joined CCM as Director of National Sales. With over 20 years of experience in the transportation and logistics industries, Audia has a strong track record of success in the intermodal sector. In this role, he will focus on driving growth and fostering long-term customer relationships. Audia’s previous experience includes key positions at DCLI, TRAC Intermodal, United Arab Shipping Company, and CP Ships. His proven expertise in developing customer-focused sales strategies will be instrumental in helping CCM expand its footprint in the industry.

John Donovan, Vice President of Legal

John Donovan joins CCM as Vice President of Legal, bringing over 20 years of experience in the transportation industry, with 18 years in intermodal operations. Donovan will oversee CCM’s legal interests and ensure compliance with all relevant laws and regulations. Donovan’s prior roles include 16 years as Assistant General Counsel at FlexiVan, followed by two years as General Counsel at both NACPC and The Gilbert Company. His extensive experience in managing complex legal matters within the logistics industry will be instrumental as CCM continues its growth and expansion, ensuring strong legal oversight and regulatory compliance across all operations.

Jim Sanders, Vice President of Corporate Operations

Jim Sanders joins CCM as Vice President of Corporate Operations, bringing extensive experience in operations, procurement, and asset management. In his new role, Sanders will oversee Corporate M&R, Fleet Administration, and Maintenance & Procurement. His expertise in fleet management, logistics, and inventory control will be pivotal in streamlining CCM’s operations and enhancing customer service. Prior to joining CCM, Sanders served as Director of Fleet Management at Trend Intermodal Chassis Leasing and spent many years at TRAC Intermodal. His deep industry knowledge will be key in optimizing operational efficiencies at CCM.

Joseph Vaccaro, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Joe Vaccaro has been appointed Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CCM. With over 15 years of leadership experience, Vaccaro will lead CCM’s strategic initiatives and enhance customer-focused solutions across sales and marketing functions. Vaccaro has a strong background in transportation, logistics, and intermodal equipment management, having held senior roles at FlexiVan Leasing, MOL (America) Inc., and Maersk Line. His proven ability to drive operational success and revenue growth across multiple transportation sectors will play a crucial role in CCM’s future expansion.

These new hires mark a significant step in CCM’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its leadership and further enhance its position as a key player in the intermodal equipment leasing and management space.