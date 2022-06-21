Wilmington, DE, United States, 2022-Jun-21 — /EPR Network/ — Location, location, location – it’s a key factor in a business’s decision about where to locate or grow. But it doesn’t stop with location. Companies also need information on labor force, demographics, infrastructure stats and more. Key information about the benefits of doing business in Delaware is just a few clicks away with Delaware Prosperity Partnership’s innovative Zoom Prospector site location tool.

Powered by geographic information system (GIS) technology, http://delaware.zoomprospector.com is a game-changer for site selectors representing local, national and international companies who are doing preliminary exploration online.

“With more than 97% of site selection research done online, Zoom Prospector allows developers to see aerial and street-level views of locations and offers valuable information about workforce training, community amenities and customer spending patterns,” said Becky Harrington, vice president of Business Development for Delaware Prosperity Partnership.

The tool allows site selectors and companies to scout for office and industrial space and for sites available in Delaware for both sale or lease. It provides important data on whether sites are brownfields, waiting to be redeveloped or completely undeveloped. Zoom Prospector also offers key data on:

Demographics and occupational data

Transportation network and drive times

Utility and broadband availability

Brownfields, Opportunity Zones, New Market Tax Credit areas

Environmental information

“The tool allows developers to compare available sites within the state and to compare Delaware sites to those elsewhere,” said Harrington. “When employers have ready access to the data and can see Delaware’s value proposition as a global magnet for leading-edge technologies, talent and investment, it makes the business of deciding to locate here a lot easier.”

###

About Delaware Prosperity Partnership

Delaware Prosperity Partnership leads Delaware’s economic development efforts to attract, grow and retain businesses; to build a stronger entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem; and to support employers in place marketing Delaware to potential employees, highlighting Delaware as a great place to work, live and play through its LiveLoveDelaware website. In partnership with economic development partners throughout the state, the DPP team works with site selectors, executives and developers focused on where to locate or grow a business and helps with reviewing potential sites, cost-of-living analyses and funding opportunities, including available tax credits and incentives. DPP advances a culture of innovation in Delaware, working with innovators and startups to spotlight and celebrate successes and connect them with the resources they need to succeed. DPP and its partnerships throughout Delaware support and advance the missions of companies of all sizes and sectors.