Premier Auto Works, Inc. Provides Trusted and Quality Auto Repair in New Oxford, PA

NEW OXFORD, PA, 2024-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ — Premier Auto Works, Inc. of New Oxford, PA, is your one-stop shop for all vehicle maintenance and repair needs in the area. The company specializes in light-duty diesel trucks such as Duramax, Cummins, and Powerstroke, providing a unique niche. They offer comprehensive automotive services, including basics such as oil changes, fluid exchanges, air conditioning and heater repair, brake repair, steering and suspension services, engine diagnostics and service, transmission service, and more.

In addition to traditional repair and maintenance, Premier Auto Works is proud to offer fleet maintenance and Pennsylvania state inspections. Here, you can experience dependable automotive care that you can trust in New Oxford, PA. The repair shop holds a steadfast commitment to proper testing and accurate diagnostics to ensure every repair is performed with precision.

At Premier Auto Works, they prioritize quality of service over the cost of service. You won’t find yourself being told more expensive repairs are required, and there isn’t a constant upsell focus. Instead, the focus is on performing tests to correctly diagnose any problems and ensure each repair you receive is the right repair and it gets done right the first time. Their dedication to quality helps to extend the life of your vehicle, but also provides peace of mind that your vehicle is in good hands.

“We are proud to offer a more personal and high-quality alternative to dealership services” says Premier Auto Works, Inc. President Arlin Brougher. “Our dedicated team, many of whom have been here for years, is committed to ensuring that every repair is performed with the utmost care. We believe in building your trust through honest and high-quality work, allowing our customers to drive away with confidence, no matter what service or repair they need.”

The company places a high priority on training their technicians and staff. They understand the value of continuous education and skill development, which are crucial to maintaining their high standards of service – standards they have set for themselves. The team consists of technicians that have been with them 5-plus years for the most part, bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience to ensure your car is always in capable hands. Here, you won’t find an impersonal experience. Rather, you will find staff that prides itself on offering a personal touch and building lasting relationships with clients.

Premier Auto Works Inc. is a trusted repair shop in New Oxford, PA, well-known for their emphasis on quality and a commitment to every customer for accurate diagnostics and repair. Find out more about their service or schedule your repair needs through their website: premierautoworksincpa.com.