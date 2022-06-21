The Cottages of Fort Collins Offers Unique Student Apartments Near Colorado State University

Fort Collins, Colorado, 2022-Jun-21 — /EPR Network/ — The Cottages of Fort Collins is pleased to announce they offer unique student apartments near Colorado State University. The off-campus student housing complex provides students with the options they need to enjoy a better quality of life.

At The Cottages of Fort Collins, students can choose between four and five-bedroom cottages and townhomes to share with their friends or meet new people with the roommate matching program. Each student pays a per-person rental rate, including Internet access, trash disposal, in-unit laundry, and street parking. Students can pay for upgrades, such as a furniture package, balcony, or covered garage parking, to customize their living experience.

The Cottages of Fort Collins has created a comfortable, exciting student living experience with a resort-style swimming pool with spas, sand volleyball, outdoor grilling stations, hammock lounge, gaming lounge, steam room, sauna, and more. Pet owners can bring their pets and use the on-site dog park and pet washing station. Social events take place throughout the year for residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the unique student apartments near Colorado State University can find out more by visiting The Cottages of Fort Collins website or calling 1-970-698-7000.

About The Cottages of Fort Collins: The Cottages of Fort Collins is an off-campus housing community featuring four and five-bedroom cottages and townhomes for students attending Colorado State University. Each student signs an independent contract with a per-person rental rate to prevent issues with roommates who can’t pay their share. The complex features various amenities to improve the quality of life for students.

Company: The Cottages of Fort Collins

Address: 1200 Gold Drive

City: Fort Collins

State: CO

Zip code: 80524

Telephone number: 1-970-698-7000