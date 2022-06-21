International Brilliance Educationist of the year award 2022 — Dr. Sudhir Giri

Delhi, India, 2022-Jun-21 — /EPR Network/ — Dr Sudhir Giri Chairman of Venkateshwara group, North India’s leading education group, receives International Brilliance Educationist of the year award 2022 for excellence in education.

At an event organized at Holiday Inn, Goa educationists/diplomats from Sri Lanka, Korea, South Africa, Australia & officials from over a dozen countries were present.

Mr. Li Mayog Senior Officer Korean Embassy, Sanjay Godhawat Chairman S G Group, Jessica Williams of International Human rights & famous actor Surenderpal, presented the award with a trophy.

Pro-chancellor Dr Rajiv Tyagi officiating for Dr Sudhir Giri received the award on his behalf.

In the year 2021–22 for excellence in education & healthcare, they have felicitated Dr Sudhir Giri with over four dozen national & international awards

On receiving the award, Dr. Sudhir Giri stated such awards inspire you to do good work for the masses. I dedicate the award to the entire family of the Venkateshwara group.

While presenting the award, the authorities claimed that in the past 2 decades, Dr Sudhir Giri has achieved new milestones in higher education & healthcare services.

Through their multispecialty hospital, Dr Sudhir Giri not only saved thousands of lives but also helped Indian students settle abroad by forging an alliance with over 100 reputed international institutions.

You are the true recipient of this International award.

There were hordes of people congratulating Dr Sudhir Giri for receiving the award.

Those congratulating included the VC Prof P K Bharti, Registrar Dr Piyush Pandey, Director Academics Dr Rakesh Yadav, & the Meerut Campus Director Dr Prabhat Srivastava.

Also present were Director Admissions Alka Singh, Director Research Rajesh Singh, Dr R N. Singh, Pradeep Kumar, and Maroof Chaudhary & Arun Goswami.

Noticeable with their presence were Mr. Brajpal Singh, Dr Sanjay Tiwari, Dr Ana Brown, Deepak Kumar & the Media In charge Vishwas Rana among others.