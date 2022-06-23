Meet ODBC Driver for Salesforce with new versions of macOS and Linux

Prague, Czech Republic, 2022-Jun-23 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, presented a new version of ODBC Driver for Salesforce with macOS and Linux support. The release is based on the developers’ potential challenges when using the Salesforce ODBC drivers on systems with no prior official support.

Features of the new release:

– The new version of ODBC Driver for Salesforce is available for macOS.

– ODBC Driver for Salesforce 3.0 supports Linux.

Now it takes less effort to properly integrate tools into the workflow since there is no need to create custom solutions for each third-party instance — it simply works out of the box.

To learn more about the recent release, visit:

https://blog.devart.com/odbc-driver-for-salesforce-macos-and-linux-versions-released.html

Devart ODBC Driver for Salesforce is a high-performance connectivity tool with enterprise-level features for accessing Salesforce from ODBC-compliant reporting, analytics, BI, and ETL tools on both 32-bit and 64-bit Windows, macOS, and Linux.

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.