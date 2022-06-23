Meet ODBC Driver for Salesforce with new versions of macOS and Linux

Devart announced an updated ODBC Driver for Salesforce with macOS and Linux support.

Posted on 2022-06-23 by in Software // 0 Comments

Prague, Czech Republic, 2022-Jun-23 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, presented a new version of ODBC Driver for Salesforce with macOS and Linux support. The release is based on the developers’ potential challenges when using the Salesforce ODBC drivers on systems with no prior official support.  

Features of the new release: 

– The new version of ODBC Driver for Salesforce is available for macOS.

– ODBC Driver for Salesforce 3.0 supports Linux. 

Now it takes less effort to properly integrate tools into the workflow since there is no need to create custom solutions for each third-party instance — it simply works out of the box.

To learn more about the recent release, visit:

https://blog.devart.com/odbc-driver-for-salesforce-macos-and-linux-versions-released.html

Devart ODBC Driver for Salesforce is a high-performance connectivity tool with enterprise-level features for accessing Salesforce from ODBC-compliant reporting, analytics, BI, and ETL tools on both 32-bit and 64-bit Windows, macOS, and Linux. 

About Devart 

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects. 

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution