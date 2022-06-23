SmartBear Answers Developers’ Call for All-in-one Web Browser and Mobile App Testing

https://smartbear.com/news/news-releases/smartbear-answers-developers-call-for-all-in-one/

SOMERVILLE, Mass., 2022-Jun-23 — /EPR Network/ — SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and quality tools, is answering developers’ call for an all-in-one web and native mobile app testing solution with the release of web testing on BitBar. The company has added web browser testing capabilities into its next-gen mobile app testing platform, BitBar, for the most reliable and streamlined cloud-based testing available with instant access to all the latest browsers and devices to support a consistent digital customer experience.

“To meet both software release speed and high-quality requirements, development teams both big and small need simplified web and mobile app testing in a single platform,” said Joanna Schloss, Senior Vice President of Product Marketing at SmartBear. “As the market evolves where web and mobile come closer together, SmartBear continues to meet developers where they are, delivering the BitBar integrated platform for application testing.”

BitBar is highly scalable and performant, supporting the diversity of all test automation frameworks, environments, and languages that software testers are using today, tomorrow, and in the future. For testing teams responsible for ensuring a consistent, high-quality experience of customers’ applications, BitBar enables them to quickly and securely test across real browsers and devices without the burden of maintaining in-house.

To support enterprise complex use cases and security needs, additional deployment options, including private cloud and dedicated devices, are available.

Customers of all sizes use BitBar to scale their testing and deliver quality applications. See how by visiting: https://smartbear.com/product/bitbar/

To learn more, register for the webinar, “BitBar: The Most Flexible App Testing Solution,” taking place on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

