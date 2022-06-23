IEMLABs is Offering the Certified Ethical Hacking Course in Kolkata with a Strong Faculty Team

Kolkata, India, 2022-Jun-23 — /EPR Network/ — Established in 2016, the institute is the best solution for advanced studies. The institute is offering amazing ethical hacking courses with the best faculty team. The course is a comprehensive one, and students from Kolkata and outside of the city can enroll themselves in the course.

The institute is best known for its cyber security courses and for providing different courses related to the domain. All the courses are certified, and the ethical hacking course is no exception. The course is a certified one, and efficient faculties are associated with the course. Students will have practical guidance and required study materials from the institute. IEMLabs offers courses that can be learned both online and offline mode. The students will have the privilege to use the online virtual lab of the institution and avail the study notes.

After completing the certified ethical hacking course, the students will have secure jobs in different reputed MNCs in India and other countries. The course mainly concentrates on network security, web application security, Android application security, and IoT security.

The hands-on training procedure and practical based classes make the course the best one to get a job in a reputed agency. The expert team of faculties is well trained to offer the best guidance to the students. The faculties and management are dedicated to their services. To know more about the institute and the courses, please visit:https://iemlabs.com/product-category/cyber-security-courses

About the Institute:

IEMLabs is a renowned and certified institution in Kolkata. The institute is best known for its ethical hacking course. The course is a comprehensive one, and students can enjoy the classes in offline and online mode. Apart from the mentioned course, IEMLabs offers more courses as well. All the courses are affordable, certified, and offer placement security.

Visit https://iemlabs.com/courses/certified-ethical-hacking-professional/.

Contact Details:

Unit – 601, Godrej Genesis Building, Block EP & GP, Kolkata – 700091, West Bengal, India

Email: iema@iemlabs.com

1800-270-3002

https://iemlabs.com/