Sunflower Oil Market Is Expected To Witness A Moderate CAGR Growth, And Will Reach A Value Of More Than US$ 11 Mn In 2022.

Increasing prevalence of cardiac diseases has led to an upsurge in demand for sunflower oil in the healthcare industry globally. Expansion of e-commerce will further impact growth of the global sunflower oil market positively. According to the report, the global sunflower oil market will register a steady CAGR growth over the forecast period, 2017 – 2022.

Market Dynamics

Growing prevalence of cardiac diseases, asthma, and arthritis has revved up demand for sunflower oil across the healthcare industry. Majority of the men athletes are prone to dermal infections such as tenia pedis. Sunflower oil witnesses a robust demand in the healthcare industry for the prevention, and treatment of tenia pedis. Such factors are likely to impact global market growth of sunflower oil market significantly during the predicted period.

Apart from application in the healthcare industry, sunflower oil is likely to witness major demand among cosmetic manufacturers. Surge in demand for production of sunscreen, facial masks, and eye creams will contribute towards global market growth of sunflower oil positively throughout 2022. Moreover, sunflower oil witnesses significant demand as frying oil among food manufacturers. This is predicted to impact global market growth of sunflower oil significantly through 2022. However, increasing availability of other oil products such as olive oil are likely to substitute sunflower oil products. Such factors are likely to impede market growth of sunflower oil globally during the projected period.

Market Players Operating in the Global Market

Leading manufacturers and distributors in the global sunflower oil market include

  • The Adani Wilmar Ltd.
  • Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd
  • Associated British Foods (Ach)
  • Archer Daniels Midland Company
  • Beidahuang Group
  • Bunge Limited
  • Borges Mediterranean Group
  • Cargill Inc.
  • Fuji Vegetable Oil Inc.
  • Adams Group
  • American Vegetable Oils Inc.
  • Olympic Oils Limited
  • Ach Food Companies Inc
  • Marico Limited
  • ConAgra Foods (Agrotech Foods Ltd).

Market Taxonomy

Product Type ProcessedVirgin
End User FoodserviceFood ProcessorRetail
Distribution Channel Modern TradeFranchise OutletsSpecialty StoresOnline

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,Dubai, United Arab EmiratesEmail: sales@factmr.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com

