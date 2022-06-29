The global trace moisture generator market was valued at US$ 19.9 million in 2020 and is anticipated to add value worth US$ 6.2 million during the forecast period. The impact of COVID-19 will leave a residual impact, with growth projected at an abysmal 2.7% through 2030. This is largely attributed to latency in end use industries amid stringent lockdowns in many countries. Trade suspensions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 has drastically impacted the market, resulting in a sharp dip in overall revenue.

Plunging demand in microelectronics, petrochemical & chemical industries pose a serious threat of momentum loss in the trace moisture generator market. However, on the contrary, upsurge in the demand for medical gases amid COVID-19 pandemic is expected to create significant opportunities in the market, as it is mandatory to manufacture medical gases with minimum level of moisture as per international standards. On the back of this trend, the trace moisture generator market is poised to expand by 1.3X during the forecast period (2020 – 2030).

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global trace moisture generator market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2030. The study divulges essential insights on trace moisture generator market on the basis of product (portable, and Stationary), and end use sectors (microelectronics, petrochemicals plants, pharma & medical gas, chemical industry, R&D labs, and others) across six major regions.

Innovation to be the Key Growth Stimulating Strategy:

The demand for trace moisture generators that can generate moisture up to levels as low as 14 nmol/mol (ppb) has grown significantly, owing to its wide range of applications. Manufacturers have strengthened their research & development base in order to deliver solutions in keeping with the requirements of their customers. For instance, market leader Kin-Tek Analytical Inc. introduced a portable trace moisture generator (Span Pac H2O System) which can generate moisture levels as low as 10 parts per billion. At the same time, InstruQuest Inc. develops a trace moisture generator (HumiSys LDP) which can operate at a temperature dew point as low as -90 degrees C.

Key Trace Moisture Generator Survey Highlights and Projections

Fact MR projects sales of Trace Moisture Generator to continue rising at 2.6% driven by application across diverse industries.

The report presents refined Trace Moisture Generator sales outlook, predicting revenue generated through 2031 to total Us$ Trace Moisture Generator 26 Mn by 2030.

(Segment name) will remain top-selling in terms of (criteria for segmentation), with demand surpassing US$ Trace Moisture Generator 28 Mn by 2030.

Chemicals and materials production in the U.S. will accelerate at a steady pace, creating scope for expansion of Trace Moisture Generator market. Sales in the U.S. is expected to top Us$ Trace Moisture Generator 26 Mn.

Post COVID-19 recovery will reinstate Trace Moisture Generator demand in Japan and South Korea to the pre-pandemic status.

Key Segments of the Trace Moisture Generator Market:

Fact.MR’s study on the trace moisture generator market offers information divided into three key segments-product, end Use and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

By Product : Portable Stationary

By End Use : Microelectronics Petrochemical Plants Pharma & Medical Gas Chemical Industry R&D Labs Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Trace Moisture Generator Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Trace Moisture Generator market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Trace Moisture Generator market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Trace Moisture Generator Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2020-2030.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2020-2030. Trace Moisture Generator Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Trace Moisture Generator Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Trace Moisture Generator Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on Trace Moisture Generator: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Trace Moisture Generator sales.

