Zeto Introduces a Remote EEG Reading Service to Its Customers

SANTA CLARA, California, 2022-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — Zeto, Inc., announced today that the company is now offering its customers a remote electroencephalography (EEG) reading service. This was made possible through a partnership with a physician-led organization dedicated to providing expert, high-quality telehealth-assisted EEG interpretation to hospitals and outpatient settings, regardless of geographic location.

There is a growing need for EEGs to be read in a timely manner, especially in healthcare settings when a neurologist is not on call. “Telehealth-driven technologies, such as Zeto’s EEG cloud platform, are great modern tools that allow EEGs to be interpreted quickly and seamlessly. We are delighted to partner with a board-certified EEG reader group, to cover long-term, acute (“stat”) and routine studies, and help improve patient care. The physician readers use innovative technologies, evidence-based protocols, and medical expertise to help hospitals and clinics start, expand, or improve seizure-related care. We are pleased to offer this service to our customers,” said Florian Strelzyk, Chief Sales Officer at Zeto.

As part of the Zeto Reading Service, a team of remote, certified, and specially trained adult and pediatric epileptologists provide real-time or retrospective EEG interpretation in outpatient settings across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

Current and new customers can request this service by contacting their Zeto account representative. Via this feature, the user can mark a study for interpretation and the platform notifies the customer-approved reader group to safely and securely read that study. Based on urgency and recording length, users are billed a flat professional reader fee and can receive their results within 24 hours.

About Zeto

Zeto, Inc. is an award-winning, privately held medical technology company located in Santa Clara, CA, that is focused on transforming the way electroencephalography (EEG) is performed at hospitals and clinics. Zeto’s revolutionary FDA-cleared EEG headset and cloud platform bring the traditional EEG procedure to the 21st century. The company plans to leverage its hardware and software technology to improve noninvasive monitoring of the brain’s electrical activity and achieve better outcomes for neurological conditions such as epilepsy, sleep disorders, autism, stroke and concussion.

To learn more about Zeto’s products including the reading service, please visit: www.zetoinc.com or email us at info@zetoinc.com

