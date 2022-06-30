Promeed Introduces 3rd-Generation Silk Products

Spokane, WA, 2022-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — Promeed is pleased to announce that they are introducing the third generation of silk products. Silk bedding allows individuals to sleep comfortably and protects skin and hair against unnecessary damage. Their new third-generation silk products promise to continue providing the most comfortable night’s sleep with the advantage of advanced materials.

Promeed offers a vast selection of silk bedding products. The new third-generation silk products use mulberry silk with 30 percent less friction than the previous generation, and color-lock technology ensures colors won’t fade or bleed. There’s no perceptual label or seams to give customers a comfortable environment for the best sleep quality. Other improvements include an increased stitch length for enhanced durability and an improved zipper opening to prevent tearing.

Promeed silk bedding outshines the competition, including America’s number one selling silk pillowcases. At almost half the price, customers can still expect a high-quality product. Promeed products are packaged in a soft covering that reduces folds and creases when opening the package. Pillowcases seal with a high-quality zipper and provide the ultimate comfort for the ideal sleeping environment. These products are available at lower prices when customers shop the big summer sale to save between 10 and 20 percent on their purchases.

Anyone interested in learning about the third-generation silk products can find out more by visiting the Promeed website.

About Promeed : Promeed is a leading manufacturer of silk bedding products to provide customers with the ideal sleep environment. Their research and development team continually researches the latest silk materials to improve their products. Customers can count on high-quality silk bedding at low prices for better comfort.

Company : Promeed

Contact : Jojo G

Address : 100 N HOWARD ST STE R, Spokane, WA 99201

Phone : 213-640-6601

Email : service@promeed.com

Website : https://promeed.com