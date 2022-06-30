Start your DevOps journey With CloudStakes Technology

Ahmedabad, India, 2022-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — With the aid of our Enterprise DevOps consulting, we assist large and medium-sized businesses in improving their operational and developmental efficiency. We help in reducing their time to market, and improving the quality of software builds by spotting new issues as they arise and keeping their code always in a release-ready state. CloudStakes offers a team of specialists who can give you a successful DevOps implementation plan because of its more than ten years of demonstrated competence in the IT industry.

We provide our clients with services that cover a range of skills, including agile methodology, task allocation on-demand, minimal structure, security, and unit testing methods.

Assessment and Planning

We develop a DevOps Assessment roadmap by imagining the ideal state and figuring out the traceable indicators.

Creating a robust framework

We develop pilot framework through integrating your current tools into our extensive environment of open source and paid tools.

Process Execution

By conducting analysis, designing, building, automating, and implementing DevOps in the areas that have been identified, we accelerate the process.

Integrated Security

DevSecOps is used to execute end-to-end security integration utilizing the “Security as Code” methodology.

Benefits You will gain from CloudStakes’s DevOps Services:

A high level of technical proficiency that maintains the whole DevOps working at a consistent pace that quickens the pace of your DevOps journey is application development and maintenance.

Streamlining of team communication through effective application of pertinent tools.

Operating strain is reduced by cloud infrastructure, hardware, network, security, and data.

Reduced the chance of unsuccessful deployment through efficient release management.

Security measures provide comprehensive defense against potential attacks.

