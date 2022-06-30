Emollient Esters Market Trends, Opportunities, Manufacture Size And Forecasts To 2021 – 2031

As per Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the market for emollient esters is projected to register a CAGR of 6% over the 2021 to 2031 forecast period.

Emollient ester is a chemical ingredient that is widely used in the formulation of cosmetic products. It offers prevention of natural moisture loss from the skin, thereby preventing the evaporation of water from the outer layer of the epidermis. This formulation helps improve smoothness of the skin. Emollient esters are molded through the reaction of a fatty alcohol with carboxylic acids.

Growing economies such as BRICs & Middle Eastern countries and increasing ageing population are key reasons for the fast growth of personal care industries. Chemical manufacturers and suppliers are keeping pace with increasing demand for emollient ingredients for hair, skin, oral care, etc. Healthy growth of the men’s grooming market is also influencing the market to a great extent. Other driving aspects for the market are rising sales of beauty products natural and bio-based personal care products.

Emollient Esters Market: Report Scope

A recent study by Fact.MR on the emollient esters market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates recent market developments, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, and technological innovations associated with emollient esters market!

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the emollient esters market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

A list of prominent companies manufacturing emollient esters, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Market Competition Covered In Emollient Esters Market:

Key players are adopting an aggressive approach for establishing a global footprint to ensure their producing capacity is meeting increasing global demand. Companies leverage strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and profitability.

Companies such as BASF SE, Croda International Plc, Evonik Industries AG, and Lubrizol Corporation are market leaders and have a strong presence in Asia Pacific region. These manufacturers have focused on the development of emollient esters with new sources, which may broaden their portfolio and sales. Companies are eyeing emerging consumer and cosmetics market to increase their overall sales.

Key Market Segmentations Covered In Emollient Esters:

Source Plant-based Emollient Esters Shea Butter Emollient Esters Cocoa Butter Emollient Esters Others Animal-Based Emollient Esters Paraffin Emollient Esters

Product Isopropyl Myristate Emollient Esters C12-C15 Alkyl Benzoate Emollient Esters Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride Emollient Esters Cetyl Palmitate Emollient Esters Myristyl Myristate Emollient Esters Others Isopropyl Palmitate Emollient Esters Butyl Oleate Emollient Esters Cetyl Acetate Emollient Esters

Form Solid Emollient Esters Semi-Solid Emollient Esters Liquid Emollient Esters Powder/Flakes Emollient Esters

Application Emollient Esters For Skin Care Products Emollient Esters For Hair Care Products Emollient Esters For Cosmetic Products Emollient Esters For Oral Care Products



