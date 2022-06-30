Stringent Environmental Regulations In Emerging Markets To Provide Inevitable Boost To Portable Antifreeze Recyclers Market Penetration

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.
Revenue from antifreeze recycler consumption accounted for around 1%-2% of the global waste management market in 2021.
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Antifreeze Recycler Market Size (2021A)
|US$ 26.8 Mn
|Estimated Market Value (2022E)
|US$ 27.8 Mn
|Forecasted Market Value (2032F)
|US$ 43.1 Mn
|Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2032)
|4.5% CAGR
|North America Market Share (2022)
|33.4%
|North America Growth Rate (2022-2032)
|4.6%
|China Growth Rate (2022-2032)
|4.5%
|Market Share of Top 5 Companies
|~32%
|Key Companies Profiled
|Diversified Manufacturing Inc.Eriez Manufacturing Co.ETL Fluid Experts ltd.Finish Thompson Inc.Fountain IndustriesPRAB Inc.Master Fluid SolutionsHC FengKFM LlcUniversal Separators Inc. (SmartSkim)
Key Segments Covered in Portable Antifreeze Recycler Industry Survey
- Antifreeze Recycler Market by Product Type:
- Portable Antifreeze Recyclers
- Stationary Antifreeze Recyclers
- Closed Loop Antifreeze Recyclers
- Batch Antifreeze Recyclers
- Antifreeze Recycler Market by Recycling Technology:
- Filtration-based Antifreeze Recyclers
- Ion-exchange-based Antifreeze Recyclers
- Reverse Osmosis-based Antifreeze Recyclers
- Distillation-based Antifreeze Recyclers
- Antifreeze Recycler Market by Capacity:
- Up to 20 GPH
- 20-50 GPH
- 50-100 GPH
- 100-200 GPH
- 200-500 GPH
- Above 500 GPH
- Antifreeze Recycler Market by End-use Sector:
- Automotive Antifreeze Recycling
- Industrial Machinery & Equipment Recycling
- Antifreeze Recycler Market by Region:
- North America Antifreeze Recycler Market
- Europe Antifreeze Recycler Market
- Asia Pacific Antifreeze Recycler Market
- Latin America Antifreeze Recycler Market
- MEA Antifreeze Recycler Market
